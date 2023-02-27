Residents of the West Coast and Circular head should keep their eyes peeled for "110ccs of fury".
50 postie bike riders are making their way across the North-West Coast of Tasmania to raise funds for the WP Holman Cancer Clinic at Launceston and Echuca Regional Health.
Two of the riders participating in the "Great Postie Bike Challenger" hail from Launceston, with the rest of the riders representing all states of Australia.
The riders descended on the Tullah Lakeside Lodge on Monday for their first pit-stop on what will be a four-day journey.
Ride organiser Dick Phillips said that this was the first time the group of postie bike riders had toured Tasmania together.
This is the 7th iteration of the Great Postie Bike Challenge, which raises funds for Echuca Health.
Mr Phillips said that each participant had to raise $1,500 to participate in the ride, some of which would be donated to the health care efforts in Tasmania this year.
"The fact that we're in Tasmania, we thought we'd better leave some money behind," he said.
On Monday, the riders made their way from the Spirit of Tasmania terminal to Ulverstone, took lunch at Cradle Mountain, before ending their day at Tullah.
Mr Phillips said that the riders were set to head through Queenstown, Zeehan and Strahan on Tuesday, before heading to Smithton by way of Corinna and ending their 4-day trip at Launceston to present a cheque to the Launceston WP Holman Clinic Trust.
For some of the riders, their journey began well before they got off the Spirit of Tasmania.
"One of our riders is from South Australia, and he rode his postie bike to Geelong, which took him three days," Mr Phillips said.
Ride participant Allan Whitton said that he has a lot of fun on the bikes, which the riders purchase from Australia Post.
"I'm not a former postie," he said.
"They've told me there's some dirt roads, which the postie bikes don't like, I'm afraid, but it's an adventure so we'll give it a try".
Mr Phillips said the riders were already anticipating another tour of Tasmania.
"It's more than exceeded our expectations today, and everybody's very happy".
Donations can be made at the Go Fund Me page, which can be found at: gofund.me/ac107024
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.