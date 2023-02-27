The Examiner
Jeff McKinnon, a retired Baptist minister was arrest after an Extinction Rebellion protest today in Launceston

Updated February 27 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 5:30pm
Scott Bell and Sally Staley protesting against complacency regarding flooding in Launceston and Lismore. Picture by Rod Thompson

A retired Baptist minister associated with Extinction Rebellion was arrested on Monday morning for blocking traffic on the corner of Paterson Street and St John's Street.

