A retired Baptist minister associated with Extinction Rebellion was arrested on Monday morning for blocking traffic on the corner of Paterson Street and St John's Street.
Jeff McKinnon, a retired minister, was charged with failing to comply with the direction of a police officer.
Police did not confirm McKinnon's arrest but stated that they had attended a protest by the group on St Johns Street and arrested a 68-year-old man from Punchbowl for failing "to comply with the direction of a police officer."
McKinnon, along with retired GP Scott Bell, held a banner on the corner of Paterson and St Johns Street before McKinnon's arrest. He was bailed to appear in court in April.
McKinnon appeared in court earlier this year after he entered National Australia Bank's premises with other protestors from Extinction Rebellion in December 2022. He pleaded guilty to trespassing, was convicted and fined $200.
This was the second demonstration by Extinction Rebellion on Monday.
At 9am Scott Bell and Sally Staley from Extinction Rebellion held a "vigil" near the flood levee on Lindsay Street for Lismore residents who had experienced flooding last year.
Bell and Staley were dressed in costume as "sibyls".
Ros Lewis from Extinction Rebellion said the costume is based on the ancient Greek "tellers of the future."
She said that the protest was in support of Lismore residents and a warning for Launceston.
"We're in sympathy with the people in Lismore. We know that the Extinction Rebellion people in Lismore are really concerned about the effects of climate change, so we wanted to send them a message of support. And because we're also in a valley that gets affected by flooding."
Mrs Lewis, said that the group were calling for an end to coal mining and natural gas.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
