A Coronial inquest into the death of Newnham teenager Kane Leary was told that it was impossible for a driver to have deliberately struck the motor cycle he was riding.
The inquest in the Launceston Magistrates Court is into the death of 17-year-old Mr Leary who died in the days after a collision between the motor cycle he was riding with a pillion passenger and a Holden Colorado on the corner of Tompsons Lane and Franmaree Road about 7pm on May 27, 2021.
Coroner Robert Webster is examining the causes of the crash and the medical treatment Mr Leary received at the Launceston General Hospital.
The inquest heard that a critical tear in Mr Leary's carotid artery which led to his death was not picked up by medical staff.
First class constable Nigel Housego said that the driver of the Colorado had cut the corner "as he would expect everyone to do" at about 20kmh when he struck the motor cycle. He was 1.5 metres across the centre line and had not braked before the collision.
He said that the motorcycle had no headlights or reflectors and it was believed that Mr Leary was not wearing a helmet.
Constable Housego said the motor cycle was travelling at 38-43km/h before it started a 13.5-metre skid and struck the bull bar on the Colorado.
He disagreed with a witness behind the motor cycle who said he had been overtaken at a speed of 65-70km/h.
Asked by counsel assisting Emily Brett what was the cause of the collision Constable Housego said it could only be attributed to Mr Leary.
"He had no motorcylce licence, the motorcycle wasn't registered as it should have been, it had no reflectors and no lights," he said.
"It posed a risk mainly to the riders of not being seen.
"In my opinion the driver of the Colorado did not see him and couldn't be expected to see him.
He said Mr Leary was in dark clothing and the headlights of the overtaken vehicle would have been in his eyes.
Mr Leary's mother Melissa Bailey exclaimed "no" and commented several times during his evidence.
The coroner heard that Mr Leary had THC, the active constituent in cannabis in his blood, after the crash.
Constable Housego was cross examined by counsel for Ms Bailey, Kim Baumeler, who asked whether there had been any consideration whether it was a deliberate act towards Mr Leary by the driver.
"Yes, but it was not possible, absolutely impossible it would have been incredibly, freakish timing," he said.
He said that police had heard third hand that the Colorado had deliberately run over the motor cycle "which is ridiculous".
"You can't deliberately hit something you can't see."
"I've got proof," Ms Bailey remarked at the back of the court.
Forensic pathologist Christopher Lawrence said that Mr Leary died of an infarction [stroke] after receiving a tear to the carotid artery.
He said that he also suffered multiple other injuries including one which almost severed his ankle.
The inquest heard that medical staff at the Launceston General Hospital did not pick up the tear in the many scans undertaken.
It was not seen until later by a neuro-radiologist in Hobart. The inquest heard that no neuro-radiologists worked in Launceston.
He said there was some urgency in addressing the leg injury which could have caused the loss of the limb and the need to transfer Mr Leary to Hobart.
"They were between a rock and hard place," he said of LGH staff.
Ms Baumeler asked if it was the case that: "No one at the LGH had the expertise to look at these scans?.
Dr Lawrence said that if he had been in Hobart a lot more could have been done.
"It's complicated and [geographical] location probably made a difference in this case," he said.
Team Leader on May 27 Sangeeth Mohan said that Mr Leary died of an occluded artery as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
He said the early diagnosis of the vascular injury was not seen on scans.
"It was only seen by a neuroradiologist a few days later," he said.
He said that scans were examined on the night by an external radiology service which in his experience could be as far away as the United Kingdom.
Coroner Robert Webster provided details of legal manoeuvrings last year which halted the inquest.
Mr Webster said that he was waiting for a decision by Justice Helen Wood after the Solicitor General took legal action on behalf of the Department of Health which said that because of a lack of resources it was unable to comply with the requirements of the coroner in relation to affidavits from medical staff.
Mr Webster said that summons had been issued to a neurosurgeon and a neuroradiologist but their evidence would not be heard until after the decision by Justice Wood.
