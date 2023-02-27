Friends of the Library volunteers have been busy sorting thousands of books and other media for their annual book sale at St Ailbe's Hall in March.
Booksale co-ordinator, Prue McCausland, said that this year they have 6,000-7,000 books as well as DVDs, CDs and jigsaw puzzles.
The items have been donated by the public, and volunteers have sorted items every fortnight for the last year in the lead-up to the book sale.
The sale features a large amount of collectables and Tasmanian material.
The proceeds from the sale go towards supporting various initiatives at the library.
Over the last two years, fundraising has gone towards display cases, interactive screens, and data projectors at various libraries. The group now also supports Lilydale, Westbury, Deloraine and Campbell Town libraries.
The book sale has been running since the 1990s when it was organised by the Lions Club of Riverside and Launceston Library. It was taken over by the Friends of the Library in 2008.
On Monday afternoon, longtime volunteers Kim Bale and Bev Buckland were busy sorting books for the sale.
Ms Bale, a retired librarian, said that she wanted to do something helpful for the community.
Ms Buckland, a "booklover and longtime library member" said she wanted to "give back for all the benefits that I've received over the years."
This year's book sale is the kickoff event for Tasmania Reads, a State Library Initiative from March 5-11.
The book sale runs on March 4 from 9am to 1pm at St Ailbe's Hall.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
