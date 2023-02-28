The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Emma Manix-Geeves reflects on Tasmanian Tigers' WNCL victory

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
February 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Manix-Geeves at the crease during Saturday's WNCL final. Picture by Rick Smith

Tasmanian wicket-keeping star Emma Manix-Geeves said the highs of back-to-back finals have a knack of prompting reflections on her ground-breaking cricketing journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.