Tasmanian wicket-keeping star Emma Manix-Geeves said the highs of back-to-back finals have a knack of prompting reflections on her ground-breaking cricketing journey.
For the second year running, the Riverside product will appear in two competition deciders in consecutive weekends and, having helped the Tigers retain their WNCL crown, is determined to steer Greater Northern Raiders towards CTPL glory on Sunday.
From the highs of being the first woman to play first grade in the men's Cricket North competition to the lows of losing her state contract, the 22-year-old has ridden a rollercoaster to the pinnacle of state and national competitions.
"Moments like this do make you look back," Manix-Geeves said after Saturday's dramatic one-run win over a South Australia side featuring her former Trevallyn Primary schoolmate Courtney Webb.
"I said last year that I believe everything happens for a reason and everything that has happened has led to this moment and this incredible game and I'd do it all over again to feel this feeling, it's a feeling I'm getting used to and really liking."
Although unable to match the feat of reaching three figures in both finals last year, Manix-Geeves bounced back from the disappointment of making just 11 runs and a couple of missed chances behind the stumps to perfectly execute the stumping of Scorpions captain Jemma Barsby as the Tigers stormed home to a miraculous victory at Bellerive Oval.
"That was incredible. It was the best game I've ever been a part of," she said.
"I'll be honest, I was quite disappointed in myself. I missed a couple of chances through the game so when we were coming off I was quite disappointed in myself but had to regroup and get back out there and do what the team needed from me."
Manix-Geeves, who has also become a regular with the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL and been a part of National Aboriginal XI tours, said a timely word from Tigers coach Jude Coleman helped her refocus after the last rain delay.
"Jude said to me before the last three overs 'The rest of the game doesn't matter, we need your best 18 balls now' and I'm so bloody glad I took that stumping.
"I'll be honest, I was close to tears out there. I thought they might've taken it from us, but with Sarah Coyte bowling, you never know what can happen.
"I can't believe we defended four runs in the last over, that's amazing."
Coyte's phenomenal final over saw her bowl Annie O'Neil for 28, run out non-striker Amanda-Jane Wellington and trap Ella Wilson lbw before Anesu Mushangwe was run out by captain Elyse Villani after a single was taken off the last delivery.
But it was the third-ball stumping of Barsby (also for 28) which was pivotal to the Tigers' victory as the Scorpions all-rounder was lured into charging down the wicket, hoping to secure the winning runs in one shot.
Manix-Geeves gloved the ball and whipped the bails off as the Tigers began to believe they could still win the match.
"I'd had a few hiccups with stumpings in the past couple of games and me and my keeping coach (former Tigers and Hurricanes spin bowler) Clive Rose had gone back to the drawing board to try and nut out the source," Manix-Geeves said.
"We worked hard on that for the last two weeks. It was all in the legs and luckily mine had a little bit left in them to get that stumping. It went in nicely, I took the bails off and the rest is history.
"By the end of the over my voice cracked, I was yelling that loud. When it went to Junior (Villani), she ran in, took the bails off and we all ran in, it was just incredible. I didn't think anything would ever top last year but I think that last over has done that.
"We talk about how it might not be your day but it's going to be someone's day and right now I don't care that I had not the greatest game because Junior made a hundred and then Coytey as well and I'm so happy for both of them and at the end of the day we're a team and have got the medal round our necks and all contributed in our own way."
Manix-Geeves and her Tiger teammates Sasha Moloney and Julia Cavanough will hope for more Bellerive Oval success as they turn their attention to the CTPL one-day comp with Darren Simmonds' table-topping team set to face New Town from 10.30am on Sunday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
