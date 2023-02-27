Net losses at Launceston-based Tasfoods plunged 53 per cent to $16.5 million in 2022, led by one-off impairment charges, a painful surge in the cost of inputs and sluggish revenue growth, the company confirmed on Monday.
The group behind brands such as Meander Valley Dairy, Betta Milk and Nichols Poultry said COVID-related labour expenses, and a blowout in the cost of feed, raw milk and fuel, were to blame for the result, its worst-ever since listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.
The company said market conditions during the period had been "extremely challenging", with milk input costs increasing by 30 per cent, poultry feed costs jumping 15 per cent, and fuel costs by 21 per cent.
But chief executive officer Scott Hadley has been pushing through a business restructure after a review last year highlighted the need to cut costs and improve efficiency.
The restructuring initiatives included consolidating warehousing and logistics of the company's various brands, implementing more automated management systems, and tweaking online sales platforms.
They were aimed at bringing Tasfoods into profitability for the first time, but the latest results reflected little improvement in the company's bottom line since 2021.
"Financial recovery remains the number one priority, however headwinds primarily relating to global events and macro-economic factors remain into 2023," according to the company.
Among the challenges is the company's cash burn rate - it raised over $5 million in a share placement from existing investors last year, but had only $400,000 in cash by the end of December.
Another change in 2022 was the new premium gifting service - Boxolove - which allows customers to order online gift hampers of Tasmanian-themed foods, including the company's products.
The company also confirmed it had secured a major new poultry customer in Victoria, which would "underpin the security" of the Nichols Poultry brand.
Tasfoods last year exited its Isle & Sky organic poultry business months after spending hundreds of thousands establishing the enterprise.
