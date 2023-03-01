Hockey veterans prove masters of camaraderie

Camaraderie was the real winner as the state's best overage hockey players gathered in Launceston for the intrastate masters challenge.
Northern Tasmania won a battle - sealing the division 1 men's title - but the South won the war, taking The Examiner cup back home on the Midland Highway.
The South won the women's first and second division titles, as well as the men's second division, while the North-West finished second in the overall standings.
Event convener Alison Monk was thrilled with a weekend that brought together about 200 players, umpires and officials.
"It was a fantastic weekend - I think people have really enjoyed it more this year than any recent year," Mrs Monk said.
"I think coming back from COVID everyone's a bit more relaxed. The opportunity to get together with people of similar age and people you've known for years or haven't seen for a while, it's a good place to catch up."
Brett Withington was part of the North's victorious division one side.
The Hockey Tasmania board's acting chairman, who has won two gold medals in masters world cups, said masters tournament were a great motivation to keep fit.
"At this age, to know you can represent your region, your state, your country is great and the cameraderie of the whole thing is great," he said.
"The team was stoked, it was a really good competition and you play against people you've played with for a really long time so it's a really fun weekend.
"Hippy Carter's goal in the game we played against the South, that was something I think we'll all remember."
Mr Withington, who will be one of 12 Tasmanians representing Australia at April's Trans-Tasman masters tournament in New Zealand, thanked the umpires and officials for contributing to a great atmosphere.
"We've got some fantastic volunteers that put a long time into organising this, and the officials that give up their weekend to officiate - without them it doesn't go ahead."
