The timeframes were tight when Ronald and Shirley Hill married in 1953.
On January 17, Mr Hill was granted a day's leave from Brighton army camp to travel to Launceston and be married.
The next morning - his 19th birthday - he was back on the bus to Hobart.
"He came home in the afternoon and we were married at 6pm at St John's Church," Mrs Hill recalled.
"We went down to the hotel, had a drink and we ended up at the Launceston regatta that night."
Known to many as 'Dawn and Johnny', the pair grew up in Launceston and met at an Albert Hall dance.
Mrs Hill was born in Bathurst Street - "where Dan Murphy's is now" - while Mr Hill must be the only Tasmanian to have 'Cricket Ground, Launceston' as the location on his birth certificate.
Mr Hill's father was a curator at the NTCA, and lived in a house supplied by the cricket club.
"I just didn't like Shirley so I just took my second name," Mrs Hill explained.
"Johnny was born at the cricket ground and his Nan went in to see him - there were 12 children in the family.
"She walked in and said 'oh another little Johnny' [meaning] another little boy, and that stuck to him."
The Hills attended Charles Street and Glen Dhu primary schools respectively.
Mr Hill played many sports - "all bar hockey because they weren't going to hit his shins" - and is a Rocherlea Football Club life member.
Joining Coats Patons at the tender age of 13, he spent 49 years as a wool classer and drove taxis for a second income when his children were young.
"He was always a provider, he was a good husband and provider and still is," Mrs Hill said.
"And he loves the grandkids, he really loves them."
The Hills have five children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Many family members helped celebrate their 70th anniversary earlier this year, which daughter Cheryl described as a two-week extravaganza of visitors, flowers, cakes and phone calls.
Among the correspondence were letters from King Charles, the Prime Minister and the Governor-General.
Mrs Hill said reaching the milestone was a good feeling.
"We have our ups and downs," she said.
"One thing is we always say goodnight."
Mr Hill has battled health issues in recent times, but still lives life to the fullest.
"He always calls [Mum] his darling [and says] what would he do without her," Cheryl said.
"She's always been there, always been in the home, when he's come home from work she's always been there, meals always cooked.
"[They're] just great companions."
