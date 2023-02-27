Northern Tasmanians will be able to access more mental health support with the official opening of the Head to Health clinic on Canning Street.
The facility is one of eight pilot clinics across Australia and its new permanent home was opened by federal assistant Mental Health Minister Emma McBride, alongside Member of Bass, Bridget Archer.
"Since the temporary site was opened just over 12 months ago, more than 680 people have benefited from the help and support that's offered here, through more than 4,000 individual sessions of care," she said.
"One of the real benefits of the model is that you don't necessarily need an appointment, you don't need a referral and you can walk in free of charge."
Ms McBride said a further 32 sites would be rolled out across Australia including ones for Burnie and Devonport in Tasmania, which was a part of a $600 million Head to Health network rollout.
"We know that there's a big gap in mental health and suicide prevention services across Australia," she said.
"We know that the further you live outside of a major metro, the worse your access to healthcare is likely to be, including mental health care."
Ms McBride said there has been an increase in mild-to-moderate mental health needs in Australia post-COVID.
She said the after-hours services which will open on March 27 was one of the huge benefits of the model.
"Mental health doesn't keep office hours and someone will be able to walk in from five to nine on weekdays and also across the weekend to be able to get the help and support that they need," Ms McBride said.
Ms Archer has been a staunch supporter for mental health access in Tasmania and was proud to see the doors open.
"This will will go a long way to addressing the challenges of mental health that we have here in Launceston," she said.
Chief officer of service provider, Stride, Drikus van der Merwe, working with the federal Health Department, said it was a proud moment to have the doors officially open.
Head to Health is aimed to be a collaborative service, using community input and ensuring people working at the facility have life experience.
"We are here to serve the community and making sure that our services are accessible to people after hours," Mr van der Merwe said. "We want to make sure people have somewhere to go when they notice something's wrong."
Burnie, Devonport and outer Hobart facilities are expected to open in October.
Call 1800 424 578 or email headtohealth.launceston@stride.com.au
