Tasmania's leading jockey of last season, Codi Jordan, is about to embark on a potentially career-defining stint in Victoria.
The 25-year-old Wesley Vale-based apprentice will leave mid-March to join the Tony & Calvin McEvoy stable at Ballarat .
If successful, it could lead to Jordan finishing the remaining 18 months of her apprenticeship with McEvoy or another mainland trainer.
Jordan's Tasmanian master Glenn Stevenson said the initial contract was for three months.
"She recently spent a week over there to get a feel for the place but there is a clause in the contract that says, if after six to eight weeks she is not happy, she can return home," Stevenson said.
"We would then look for somewhere else for her to go.
"Tasmanian apprentices have always done very well in South Australia and that's another option but they already have something like 29 or 30 apprentices over there at the moment."
Jordan won the apprentice and senior jockeys' premierships in Tasmania last season with 61 wins.
Riding without a claim at the majority of local meetings, she has ridden 19 winners so far this season.
She will be able to claim 3kg at Victorian metropolitan meetings.
The summer carnival proved unlucky for jockey Daniel Ganderton and ended on a sour note when he broke his collarbone in a fall on Launceston Cup day.
Stewards reported that Captain Morgan, ridden by Bruno Neto, fell about 50m from the finish of the Benchmark 64 Handicap.
Ganderton's mount Launnie Nights was unable to avoid the fallen horse and also came down.
Neto escaped injury but Ganderton was stood down for the rest of the meeting after being assessed with "shoulder soreness".
The injury turned out to be considerably worse - a badly broken collarbone which will have the rider on the sidelines for some time.
Two of the three rides that Ganderton had to forego, Alpine Wolf and Sirene Stryker, were subsequently placed in feature races.
And that pretty much typified the jockey's luck over the summer carnival.
He rode as well as anyone in the big races but had to settle for minor placings on Alpine Wolf in the Devonport Cup and Thomas Lyons and Sirene Stryker in the Bow Mistress and Lady Lynette.
He did win races on Fake Magic and Namabaale but, with an ounce of luck, the carnival could easily have been so much better.
This season's premiership leader Siggy Carr will miss the next two night meetings at Mowbray after being suspended for careless riding on Launceston Cup day.
Carr pleaded guilty to allowing Hannah's Song to shift ground and check Epic Song near the 900m mark in the Benchmark 62 Handicap.
Epic Song then bumped heavily with Amancaya.
Carr is leading a tight battle for the jockeys' premiership after the first seven months of the season.
She has 31 wins with David Pires on 30, Troy Baker on 27 and Brendon McCoull on 26.
Baker has a full book of nine rides at this week's resumption of Wednesday night racing, while Pires has eight and McCoull six.
Visiting riders Blaike McDougall and Winona Costin were also suspended on Cup Day.
McDougall got two meetings for allowing Embeller to shift ground in the early stages of the Vamos Stakes, forcing Sirene Stryker into the path of Queensborough Flyer who had to be checked.
Costin was suspended for one meeting for causing interference on Montezulu at the 100m mark of the Maiden Plate, resulting in Hewie being checked.
Tasmania's only group 1 horse race, the $150,000 Tasmania Cup, starts with a heat in Hobart on Sunday.
The second heat is on Friday March 10 and the final on Saturday March 18.
The 10 scheduled races on final night carry total prizemoney of almost $300,000.
One of the most popular races on the country calendar is also approaching, with the Carrick Cup coming up on Sunday week.
The meeting will coincide with the Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale where 28 lots are listed to go under the hammer.
Seventeen individual vendors have horses in the catalogue.
The sale starts after the last race.
The top 10 vote-getters for the $5 million All-Star Mile will be announced on the racing.com channel at 6.30pm Tuesday.
Tasmania's lone nomination, The Inevitable, looked safely entrenched in the top 10 before voting was 'blacked out' to add to the suspense.
Voting officially closed at midnight on Sunday.
The final four 'wildcard' places in the 1600m race at Moonee Valley on March 18 will be allocated by the All-Star Mile committee.
It's highly unlikely that The Inevitable will need one but, going on the publicity he has been getting interstate, it would seem a formality if required.
Before betting was suspended pending the announcement of the field, The Inevitable was a $21 chance in the all-in market.
Not surprisingly, Saturday's group 1 Futurity Stakes winner Alligator Blood was the $3.50 favourite.
Next in the market were I'm Thunderstruck, Mr Brightside, Jacquinot, Alenquer, Cascadian, Gentleman Roy and I Wish I Win.
However I Wish I Win won't be running and star three-year-old Jacquinot is no certainty to lineup either.
Alenquer, a group 1 winner in Ireland now with Mike Moroney, has yet to race in Australia.
The four winners of the All-Star Mile have been Mystic Journey, Regal Power, Mugatoo and Zaaki.
It is yet to be won won by a horse trained in Victoria.
Tasmanian mare Still A Star was unplaced in 2021.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.