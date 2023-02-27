The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Leading Tasmanian apprentice Codi Jordan to join McEvoy stable in Victoria

GM
By Greg Mansfield
February 27 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Codi Jordan with Lesnar at trainer Glenn Stevenson's Wesley Vale stables. The leading apprentice will soon be heading to Victoria.
Jockey Daniel Ganderton broke his collarbone in this heavy fall on Cup Day. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Inevitable completes his All-Star Mile lead-up at Mowbray last week. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania's leading jockey of last season, Codi Jordan, is about to embark on a potentially career-defining stint in Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.