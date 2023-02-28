The Examiner
Entally Administrative issues blamed for cancellation

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
February 28 2023 - 5:30pm
Parks say Gardenfest had nothing to do with a licence issue

Entally House administrative issues were at the centre of Gardenfest's last second cancellation, causing small businesses to lose thousands, according to Tasmania Parks and Wildlife.

