Parks say Gardenfest had nothing to do with a licence issue

Entally House administrative issues were at the centre of Gardenfest's last second cancellation, causing small businesses to lose thousands, according to Tasmania Parks and Wildlife.
The Gardenfest event was scheduled to take place at Entally House on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26.
Some stallholders said they were told the cancellation was due to a lack of licence obtained via Tasmania Parks and Wildlife.
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife have refuted this speculation.
"This is an independently managed and operated event that takes place at Entally House, which is leased to Entally Lodge Pty Ltd," a spokesperson said.
"Entally Lodge Pty Ltd has cancelled the event due to matters relating to its own administrative arrangements."
One vendor reached out to Meander Valley Council in an effort to stop the event from being cancelled.
"Council was contacted by the organisers who were seeking to secure an alternative venue," the spokesperson said.
"Unfortunately, at such short notice the council did not have a space available that was large enough to accommodate this event. Subsequently, we have provided the organisers with a range of other possible sites in Meander Valley and the contact details of those venue operators."
Estate manager Charles Dibella said he had not been told why the event was cancelled.
On the Entally Estate social media page it says the event was cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The event is held twice a year and expected around 3000 visitors.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
