The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rally Launceston and Targa Tasmania still to come

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is still plenty of motorsport in Tassie over the coming months. Picture by Rod Thompson

With Race Tasmania's round of the Australian Speed Series at Symmons Plains now in the rear-view mirror, Motorsport Australia has assured fans there is plenty more where that came from.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.