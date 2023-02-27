With Race Tasmania's round of the Australian Speed Series at Symmons Plains now in the rear-view mirror, Motorsport Australia has assured fans there is plenty more where that came from.
March will see Launceston host the opening round of the Australian Rally Championships, something head of motorsport Michael Smith was very excited about.
"We've got the best rally drivers in the country coming to Launceston for round one of the Australian Rally Championship in about a month's time," he said.
"We've got Harry Bates who was beaten by his younger brother Lewis Bates in the Toyota Gazoo Racing rally team last year and so I'm sure that Harry feels as though he's got some unfinished business there.
"But there are also some good new cars, we've got some world rally cars that have now entered into the championship, which is going to make it really interesting.
"So a combination of Australia's best rally drivers and some of the world's best rally cars coming along to Launceston in about a month's time."
The state is also set to stage the world-famous Targa Tasmania in late October, after it was delayed due to a review into the safety of the competition.
Reflecting back on the weekend, Smith claimed the racing had everything he could have asked for.
"The circuit always puts on some good racing, particularly with the types of categories we had there," he said.
"There was never a dull moment around the circuit across all categories throughout the weekend.
"We had some really spectacular racing. Unfortunately, we had that incident in the Trans Am category yesterday, but there were numerous lead changes and numerous mechanical issues with cars.
"In terms of content and what we put on, we were really happy with the show that was."
Across the weekend, 11,676 spectators visited Symmons Plains and Smith hopes plenty more will continue to come in the future after Race Tasmania signed a two-year extension to keep the Speed Series in the Apple Isle.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
