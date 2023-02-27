A 'sleepy beach-side town' shocked after break-in spree

Beauty Point families are now spending thousands of dollars on security measures in response to a rash of car and home break-ins in the area last Friday night.
One family had their locked car broken into in front of their home and said they were shocked to see this happened in a "sleepy little beach-side town."
Marie Burt spent her weekend shutting down her credit and debit cards after her car was broken into and her handbag and wallet were stolen.
"The car was locked, they shattered the passenger side window to get into the car, now I can't drive it," she said.
Ms Burt's family is now installing security cameras around their home, having spent the first 18 months in Beauty Point enjoying life in a friendly, close-knit community in which people happily left their doors unlocked.
"We love the area, I have friends who have lived here their whole lives and have never had any dramas," she said.
"It's just terribly unfortunate that somebody decided to target people who are so incredibly trusting in their community."
READ MORE: Teenager injured in water taken to LGH
Tasmania police confirmed they were investigating several reports of vehicles entered overnight on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 within a short distance of each other at Beauty Point.
A police spokesperson said a total of nine cars were entered and the majority were unlocked.
A man was seen in a driveway at 5am on Saturday, February 25, and police are looking for more information about this person.
"Police are committed to preventing and detecting crime, but they need the community's assistance," a Tasmanian Police spokesperson said.
"Police remind the community that thieves are often opportunistic. People are encouraged to always remove valuables and lock vehicles when not in use."
West Tamar councillor Joshua Manticas has written to state and federal members to address community concerns.
"Residents of the area are attributing the rise in crime recently to two factors, a former motel in Beauty Point that has been converted into low socio-economic short-stay accommodation and a large number of youths that congregate late on evenings," Cr Manticas said.
"The residents within the area are becoming increasingly alarmed and are starting to no longer feel safe within their community."
Cr Manticas was seeking increased police presence in the Beauty Point and Beaconsfield areas, particularly at night. He is calling for the Beaconsfield Police Station to be staffed 24 hours.
Anyone who knows anything about the incidents or suspicious activity in the area around the time is asked to contact Exeter Police on 6702 6100 or report to Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.