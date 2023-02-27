There was plenty of opportunity for excitement in the last round of the Cricket North women's league with heavy-hitters South Launceston and Riverside facing off at NTCA No. 2, while Westbury were in battle against Launceston with the winner reaching finals and the loser finishing their season.
It was a sudden-death clash at Ingamells Oval as both teams vied for a chance to face Riverside at the expense of their opponents.
Home-ground advantage seemed to be prevailing in the early stages when Aliya Gunn removed Jade Devlin and Danielle Hancock in quick succession before skipper Stacey Norton-Smith followed up with a wicket of her own.
The Lions were in a deep trench at 3-9 and when Alissa Selby was bowled by Mackenzie Grant for just six, the scoreline made for grim reading at 4-25.
The visitors would not roll over though, with captain Lynn Hendley and Mary Broadhurst putting up a defiant partnership of 82 runs.
Hendley was eventually run out for a well-made 27 off 41, but Broadhurst managed to finish the innings unbeaten with a score of 44 from 57 balls to help the Lions to 5-108.
Persistent rain followed which resulted in a delayed start to a consequently truncated second innings.
Set a reduced total of 57, the Shamrocks were given 10 overs to bat their way into a finals spot.
Norton-Smith was the initial anchor of the innings, with her 13 off 14 providing an effective contribution in the small run-chase.
However, Broadhurst once again sparked a revival by claiming two wickets as the Shamrocks' score went from 0-20 to 4-34.
Up stepped Sarah Campbell, with the middle-order batter steadying the ship with her unbeaten 19 off 14 balls to ensure Westbury would play finals cricket.
With top spot and a grand final berth already secured, South Launceston were heading into their clash against second-placed Riverside with perhaps a slightly more relaxed mindset.
The Blues - who could not go up or down the table - appeared equally so, with the teams missing Meg Radford and Ava Curtis respectively after they elected to travel down to Hobart to support their Tassie Tigers teammates.
Riverside's top order in Tayla Buchanan (36), Elyse Page (20) and Charlotte Layton (37*) each delivered solid knocks to get their side to a steady 2-121 at innings' end.
The Knights' chase was in the balance after six overs, with three early wickets offset by Belinda Wegman's 25 not out off just 16 balls.
The game had an anti-climactic finish though, with rain thwarting any chance of a result, leaving the captains to make the decision to abandon the match.
Riverside v Westbury.
Saturday March 4, location TBA.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
