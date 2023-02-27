Woolmers Estate will be buzzing with car and bike enthusiasts in March for the 2023 Longford Motorama.
The event will display vintage motor vehicles and motorcycles along with live music, food vans, train rides and other family entertainment.
Former Formula One Driver Alan Jones will also be at the event.The Motorama organisers "were tickled pink when he agreed to come," said event organiser Justin Brown.
Jones was the second Australian to win a Formula One World Championship, in 1980, after the late Sir Jack Brabham's three championships in the 1960s. Jones was the last Australian to win the Australian Grand Prix.
His father won the Australian Grand Prix in 1959 at Longford which has a long association with motor racing through the road racing track which was in use from 1953 to 1968.
"What those guys did back in back in those early days set the scene for what motorsport is in Australia today," Mr Brown said.
A lot of the drivers who raced at Longford still supported the event, Mr Brown said.
"Longford was the grounding for a lot of people. In the 50s and 60s, the Longford Grand Prix would attract larger crowds than what we see at Agfest today," Mr Brown said.
"It put not only Longford, but all of Tasmania on the on the national and international stage," he said.
Unlike other festivals and public events, Motorama remained undisrupted by the pandemic and was "lucky with its timing," Mr Brown said.
The event has shifted from the Norfolk Village Green to Woolmers as the event was growing.
Woolmers Estate has plenty of parking, room for displays and visitors would also be able to visit the attractions on site, Mr Brown said.
There'll be rare items from collectors' garages and the opportunity to drive a few laps at nearby Symmons Plains raceway.
"There'll be something for everybody. We just ask as many people as possible to come out and have a look," Mr Brown said.
Motorama runs from 10-12 March.
