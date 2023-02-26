The Examiner

Treasurer Jim Chalmers' signal that he might put a cap on super's tax-free status for balances above $3 million, whatever the logic behind it, may blow up in his face

Updated February 27 2023 - 11:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two points raised by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in his Monday superannuation speech were interpreted by the media and the Coalition as pointing to major, adverse changes might be in the wind. Arguably the most controversial was the Treasurer's stated desire to "maximise" superannuation's potential by having super funds invest in government-defined "national priorities".

