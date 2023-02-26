Two points raised by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in his Monday superannuation speech were interpreted by the media and the Coalition as pointing to major, adverse changes might be in the wind. Arguably the most controversial was the Treasurer's stated desire to "maximise" superannuation's potential by having super funds invest in government-defined "national priorities".
Dr Chalmers said if funds put more money into affordable housing, the climate, the care economy and "digital" the nation would reap a double dividend for members and the nation. Others, who argue the first priority of any superannuation fund is to maximise returns for its members, aren't convinced. They say if these sectors offered a high rate of return at low risk government wouldn't have to nudge fund managers.
Managers are generally opposed to being told how they should invest. There were concerns this week's gentle push might be the thin end of that wedge.
The other hot-button issue was Dr Chalmers' apparent concern over the allegedly generous tax breaks, particularly for the 35,000 Australians with super of more than $3 million. "Right now," he said, "we're on track to spend more on super tax concessions than the aged pension by around 2050."
That is one side of the story. As a result of the Superannuation Guarantee, Australia is one of only two OECD countries on track to spend less on pensions as a percentage of GDP in 2050 than it does today.
Our current spend is 2.6 per cent, the lowest in the OECD. This will fall to 2.2 per cent in 2050 and 2.1 per cent in 2060. It would seem the cost of super tax breaks will be more than offset by savings on pension spending for the foreseeable future.
While the existing transfer balance cap of $1.7 million appears intended to have this effect it is complex and potentially open to abuse. Although a case can be made for a winding back of tax concessions for those fortunate enough to have a balance cap of over $3 million, people who invested in good faith over many years would be entitled to cry foul.
Given Mr Albanese went to the election saying "Australians shouldn't expect major changes to superannuation", he and the Treasurer need to proceed with caution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.