Northern Tasmania's emergency services were honoured at a special service on Sunday.
Representatives from paid and volunteer services including police, paramedics and firefighters were recognised at a 'first responders appreciation day' at Legana Christian Church.
Pastor Andrew Corbett said the morning was about sending a simple message to those who serve the community in high-stress roles.
"We want to say to you and those you represent, thankyou - what you do is deeply appreciated," he said.
In a Q&A session, first responders shared some of the toughest parts of their roles - informing and comforting families after a death, continually showing up to work after tough days, and managing the uncertainty of emergency situations.
Ambulance Tasmania's Alistair Shephard said community support made a huge difference.
"You don't do the job to get thanked, and nobody expects that, but it does greatly help," Mr Shephard said.
"That's what keeps you going, hearing that you've made a difference in someone's life - because unfortunately it's not always like that.
"Sometimes you won't always know what that patient's journey was or what the outcome was that you were trying to assist, so it is nice when that opportunity comes along."
Tamar Sea Rescue's Mark Turmine agreed.
"Because all our people are volunteers it's good to get feedback on days like this where we can tell our other members how appreciated they are in the community, especially from another group like the church here," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.