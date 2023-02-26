Few 44-year-old cars are in as good condition as Michael Shelton's Toyota Landcruiser.
But it's the dings and dents the West Launceston car enthusiast loves most.
Mr Shelton's father Doug, who is set to turn 90 in May, bought the mustard BJ40 brand new in 1979 and took it on many hunting trips.
Nowadays, Mr Shelton still uses it to pick his father up from the nursing home.
"It's got all Dad's bits of history on it," he said, pointing to a dent in the passenger door.
"Through here is a deer antler where he was cutting a mob of deer, one of the deers hit that, and that [scratch] is his bottom teeth.
"This here is where he used to lean across with a rifle and the trigger saddle would scratch the [bonnet] when he'd fire a shot.
"I'm keeping it all original because I like that, it's got Dad's stories with it."
The Landcruiser was one of 150-plus vehicles on display in Sunday's Japanese Classics Tasmania car show in Launceston.
Apart from new steering knuckles and ball joints - much needed after 40 years in the bush - the vehicle is largely in original condition.
"It's a cool old bus, I enjoy driving it," Mr Shelton said.
"I've been pulled up twice in it, people have knocked on the window and said 'hey would you like to sell that'?"
The answer, of course, was no.
"It's definitely a family thing that'll stay in the family," he said.
Show organiser Dylan Costello was thrilled by a steady crowd that seemed unperturbed by rain.
"It's probably the biggest turnout we've ever had for this show," Mr Costello said.
"We thought the weather was going to keep them away ... we're more than happy with it."
