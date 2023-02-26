Veteran Spreyton trainer Michael Trinder had a subtle message for the animal welfare protesters after winning one of the feature races at Mowbray on Launceston Cup day.
The Trinder-trained Liffeybeau, a rising 10-year-old, had just recorded his 14th career win in the $50,000 Royal Rambo Quality.
On a day when the usual handful of protesters were voicing their opposition to racing outside the main gates, Trinder went into bat for the way he and most others in the industry look after their horses.
He said to see a horse in the twilight of his career still beating some of the state's best sprinters was testament to how well he had been looked after.
"It is very rewarding that, as a nine-year-old, this horse still has a zest for racing," the trainer said.
"It says a lot about the welfare of our horses."
Liffeybeau's owner Richele Loane said on Facebook that it was "totally incomprehensible and amazing" to see the horse still racing with such enthusiasm and winning good races.
She added that Trinder's dedication to the Magnus gelding was "second to none".
That dedication stretches to taking Liffeybeau for regular swims, behind a row boat, in the Mersey River.
"He's being doing a lot of swimming and I think that's probably helped his preparation," Trinder said.
"My trackwork rider Kim Moore has been a great help along the way and our raceday pilot (Dianne Parish) gave him a great front-running ride."
Liffeybeau won his first race more than six years ago, a 1150m maiden at Spreyton on January 11, 2017.
It wasn't a bad maiden, as it turned out, as the horse that ran second, Brilliant Jet, went on to win the 2018 Devonport Cup.
Liffeybeau has gone on to win another three races on his home track plus nine at Mowbray and one at Elwick.
Although he's spent the bulk of his 55-start career with Michael Trinder, he's also had short stints with Adam Trinder and Liandra Gray.
Leading Victorian harness trainer Emma Stewart looks to have another Tasmanian feature race at her mercy after her former Kiwi mare Major Grace easily won the first heat of the George Johnson at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Major Grace, unbeaten in four starts in Australia, including three in Tasmania, led all the way from the pole to score by 7.5m from top local contender Miss Papenhuyzen with Better Amour a further 22.2m away third.
The four-year-old will also have the advantage of the pole if she contests next week's second heat in Hobart and again in the $30,000 final on March 18 as the draw is based on the horses' lifetime earnings before the series started and Major Grace had the lowest stakemoney of the 11 entries.
Only mares nominated for the first heat are eligible for the final.
Driver Allan McDonough had no trouble holding the lead on the $1.22 favourite, with Whey Better driven aggressively from barrier 6 to settle on her outside.
Whey Better eventually got the one-one sit when Miss Papenhuyzen worked three wide to the death.
Miss Papenhuyzen stuck gamely to Major Grace until the home turn but the Victorian then asserted her authority, just as she did when they met at the same track in mid-January.
Punters who watched Sweet Amour win by 41m at Burnie two starts earlier might have been surprised by her starting price when she scored again in the Trainers Encouragement Pace.
The five-year-old Paul Carlson-trained mare was a $10 chance in a field of six.
Driver Rohan Hillier gave her a sweet run behind the leader before getting home by a neck over Stevie Jolt who had raced in the death before taking the lead at the 500m.
The outsider of the field, Kens Chips, finished off gamely to cut odds-on favourite Star Watching out of third place.
Endeavour Stride made it two wins in three days when he led all the way for Tim Yole in the Faithful Park Stud Stakes.
The gelding, a $10 chance, had given a similar performance as $2.50 favourite in Hobart on Friday night when driven by Olivia Weidenbach.
Weidenbach got a winner of her own later in the night when Endeavour Stride's stablemate Somedan led all the way for a nose win in the Elders Insurance Pace.
1- TRAINERS ENCOURAGEMENT, 2200m MS: 10.00 SWEET AMOUR (P Carlson, R Hillier) 1, 4.40 Stevie Jolt (B Davis) 2, 26.00 Kens Chips (A Collins) 3. 1.1m, 4.6m. 1:59.2.
2- FAITHFUL PARK STUD, 1680m MS: 9.00 ENDEAVOUR STRIDE (B Yole, T Yole) 1, 26.00 Kivik (B Parker) 2, 6.50 Mr Kiwi (O Weidenbach) 3. 1/2 hd, 1/2 hd. 1:57.8.
3- LADBROKES FFA, 2200m MS: 4.40 fav. HICKSTEAD (T Hillier, R Hillier) 1, 6.00 Check In (G Rattray) 2, 4.60 Diamonds N Cash (M Yole) 3. 15.8m, lng hd. 1:56.7.
4- CARLTON DRAUGHT, 2200m MS: 5.00 SAPPHIRE GAMBLER (J McKenzie, C Castles) 1, 3.20 Windy Hanover (R Hillier) 2, 19.00 Lord Verde (A McDonough) 3. 1.9m, nk. 2:01.9.
5- GEORGE JOHNSON HT1, 2200M MS: 1.22 fav. MAJOR GRACE (E Stewart, A McDonough) 1, 6.00 Miss Papenhuyzen (R Hillier) 2, 9.00 Better Amour (T Rattray) 3. 7.5m, 22.2m. 1:57.9.
6- ELDERS INSURANCE, 2200m MS: 5.00 SOMEDAN (B Yole, O Weidenbach) 1, 17.00 Ifbutzandmaybes (M Yole) 2, 8.50 Dapper (G Rattray) 3. Ns, 1.2m. 2:00.6.
7- IMPRESS PRINT, 2200m MS: 3.50 KUYOMI (R Hillier, R Hillier) 1, 3.00 fav. Lynryd Skynryd (J Duggan) 2, 11.00 Duke Of Dundee (C Castles) 3. 1/2 nk, 10m. 1:57.7.
8- CHARTLEY ESTATE, 2200m MS: 1.45 fav. ALWAYSBEALADY (R Hillier, R Hillier) 1, 41.00 Moneys No Issue (M Howlett) 2, 5.00 Gethomeroy (G Rattray) 3. 2m, 3m. 2:01.2.
Race 9 unavailable.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.