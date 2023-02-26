The Examiner
Longford resident receives prestigious award for cancer fundraising efforts

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 27 2023 - 4:00am
The Nicholson Family: Zeke ,10, Katelyn (back) and Mel and Isaiah, 3. Picture by Rod Thompson

Mel Nicholson has received international recognition for her inspirational work as a cancer survivor and Relay For Life organiser after starting the Northern Midlands event that raised more than $45,000 last year.

