Mel Nicholson has received international recognition for her inspirational work as a cancer survivor and Relay For Life organiser after starting the Northern Midlands event that raised more than $45,000 last year.
Diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2020, Mrs Nicholson said the diagnosis tipped her life upside down.
"I was a normal 38-year-old with a 14-month-old son when it happened," Mrs Nicholson said.
She said Relay For Life and the Cancer Council were close to her heart due to her own experience with the disease.
"My surgeon and oncologist took care of my physical health, but when it came to my mental health and being bedridden; it really messed with my head," Mrs Nicholson said.
"I got in touch with the Cancer Council who were pretty much on speed dial for a while.
"I would actually say they saved my life as much as my surgeon and oncologist."
She said running the Longford Relay For Life in 2022 was her way of giving back to the Cancer Council.
"This year after all the stress and hype of our Longford one I've decided to go as a participant and fully experience it."
Mrs Nicholson was awarded the title of Global Hero For Hope, an international symbol of a personal victory over cancer given by the Relay For Life organisation.
This year there were four nominations to the American Cancer Society from Australia, including three from Tasmania.
"Part of being a Global Hero for Hope is to spread the word and raise awareness for the Cancer Council, particularly Relay For Life, and the funds they raise," Mrs Nicholson said.
"As part of that I'm setting up talks to different corporations and sports clubs about self-care, doing body checks and different things like that as well as sharing my own story."
She encouraged anyone undergoing cancer treatment to use support and lean on family and friends.
"Don't be too proud to accept support because that will not get you anywhere, that was a very big lesson for me to learn," she said.
"It's okay to let yourself be helped during that time and make the most of the life that you've got."
The Launceston Relay For Life runs from March 4 to 5. More information on the event can be found on the Cancer Council's website.
