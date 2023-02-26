Concerns raised around legal goods being used as recreational drugs

The government and drug advocates have warned the about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide canisters.
Commonly known as nangs, inhaling the gas is legal, as the equipment used for the recreational activity is not banned.
The Advocate understands that at least one business in Burnie sells the equipment for the purpose of inhaling nitrous oxide.
A state government spokesperson said that it knew people were misusing nitrous oxide canisters.
"While the majority of users of nitrous oxide canisters use them legitimately in commercial or domestic culinary circumstances, the Government is aware of the misuse by some.
"In January 2023, the Government approved the adoption of changes announced by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, into Tasmanian Poisons Legislation.
"These changes will mean that a person who sells or supplies nitrous oxide in a retail setting will have to restrict its access by children.
"In addition to restricting children's access, the Government also supports a national approach to greater regulation of nitrous oxide."
Alcohol and Drug Service Tasmania statewide speciality director Nicolle Ait Khelifa said there were risks involved with nangs.
"The gas can cause serious neurological problems, especially in those who use very high doses, and there is a risk of accidental injury from falls."
Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania acting CEO Jackie Hallam said the organisation did not have a position on nangs.
"But we would always be coming from a position of harm reduction. We acknowledge that people use all types of substances.
"We want to have an evidence-based approach when it comes to reducing the harms.
Dr Hallam said education was vital.
"I think everyone is in broad agreement that it's not a good idea to put things in our lungs when we are not aware of the potential for harm.
"The last thing you want is to have a punitive approach towards people using it.
"We want to have an education and prevention approach."
