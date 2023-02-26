The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government and drug advocates raise concerns around Nangs

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated February 26 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns raised around legal goods being used as recreational drugs

The government and drug advocates have warned the about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide canisters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.