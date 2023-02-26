The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Allied health professions receive cash bonus through government scholarship program

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:03am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allied Health professionals will receive a $25,000 cash bonus with the introduction of a new Tasmanian Government Scholarship program. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Allied Health professionals will receive a $25,000 cash bonus with the introduction of a new Tasmanian Government Scholarship program which is anticipated to boost the workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.