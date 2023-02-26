Allied Health professionals will receive a $25,000 cash bonus with the introduction of a new Tasmanian Government Scholarship program which is anticipated to boost the workforce.
The new $1.125 million scholarship program will target students in a range of allied health professions who are completing their final year of study in 2023 to either stay in the state after graduating or relocate and work in Tasmania.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff labelled the scholarship the most generous in Australia.
"This scholarship shows how serious our government is about investing in our health workforce and ensuring more Tasmanians can access the health care system they deserve," Mr Rockliff said.
"Allied Health professions are experiencing shortages across the country and it's important that Tasmania remains attractive for those graduating university and commencing their careers - no matter where they are from.
"Tasmania is already one of the best places in the world to live, work and raise a family. This scholarship only makes the decision to return to - or relocate to - our great state after studying more attractive," he said.
The scholarship will see up to 45 allied health professionals added to the Tasmanian Health Service (THS) from 2024 providing an immediate workforce boost on the ground in areas that are currently experiencing workforce shortages.
It will provide an initial payment of $15,000 to support their study fees, with a further $10,000 payment made upon completing three years of service in the THS.
Mr Rockliff said the state government's scholarship initiative would make coming home, moving to, or staying in Tasmania an easier choice for graduates about to start their careers in the allied health professions.
"Importantly it will ensure greater distribution of these critical services across the state, particularly in the North-West.
"Our Allied Health workforce play an important part in caring for Tasmanians in our hospitals, clinics and in the community and this scholarship will further boost our workforce by providing an incentive for those professionals to choose to begin work with the THS next year."
"The incentive builds on our efforts to grow and retain our own Allied Health workforce in Tasmania, with our Government's existing investment of $6 million over four years to deliver additional professional experience placements for UTAS students," Mr Rockliff said.
Professions targeted will include Psychology, Radiation Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Pharmacy, Dental Therapists and Oral Health Therapists, Prosthetics and Orthotics, Speech Pathology, Podiatry, Physiotherapy and Radiography.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.