Lions will be out and about in communities around the country ahead of March 4's Lions Awareness Day, which highlights the volunteer work done by Lions nationally.
The club has more than 25,000 volunteers, who work to serve their communities often silently behind the scenes.
Lions Australia chief executive officer Rob Oerlemans said this year's awareness day was particularly important as Australia continued to face terrible flooding.
"As climate-induced disasters continue to devastate communities, we need volunteers now more than ever," Mr Oerlemans said.
"Lions Awareness Day is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the incredible difference our volunteers make and give people an opportunity to learn more about our organisation.
"When disaster strikes Lions volunteers are the first to offer support. It's been a big couple of years for our members with many communities impacted by flooding."
Since its formation in Lismore, NSW in 1947, Lions Australia grew to be the largest service club organisation in Australia.
Lions volunteers pay annual membership fees to cover admin costs which means 100 per cent of funds donated to local Lions Clubs goes directly towards the cause.
"Over $50 million is donated to Lions Australia each year with all funds going directly to important causes and people in need," Mr Oerlemans said.
Mr Oerlemans said the goal was to get 30,000 members by 2030 and 50,000 by 2050.
"Some Lions are on a mission to cure childhood cancer and diabetes, others are committed to assisting those impacted by drought and floods."
"Many are simply working together to help people in need in their local community. One thing all Lions have in common is together they are making an incredible difference.
"If you see any Lions out in your community in the coming weeks, we encourage you to say hello and get some information on what your local club is up to."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
