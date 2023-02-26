Northern prison analysis strikes 'raw nerve'

OPINION - LINDA POULTON
The Sunday Examiner editorial (Feb 19) clearly struck a raw nerve with Minister Elise Archer for daring to look behind the patently opaque practices of the Department of Justice. Her response (The Examiner, Feb 21) is aimed at assuaging readers of the government's true, benign intentions around the Northern Regional Prison.
Sadly, my direct experience with the minister and her department inclines me to take everything the government says about this project with a very large grain of sea salt.
In 2018, the Department of Justice announced that it had identified Westbury for the prison after an expression of interest process (EOI) covering Northern Tasmania. But, information I then obtained through Right to Information, clearly showed that Westbury had already been earmarked for the prison. The EOI process had been a total sham.
In October 2020, the department blamed troublesome locals for delays with the prison investigations near Westbury. But after those "troublesome" locals accused the Department of defamation, the Solicitor-General retracted that accusation and unreservedly apologised for it.
So the department is not averse to making misleading statements, and in my experience will say just about anything to get this project across the line. To be clear, the Meander Valley has always been the only option on the table.
A current advertisement for employment at the Meander Valley Council describes the municipality as having "the most awe-inspiring nature, arts, history and heritage, offering a relaxed, outdoor lifestyle that most people only dream of!"
The department's spin machine has gone onto overdrive to persuade us that having a prison in or near Westbury would complement those values! Yes, a prison is just what we need to perfect our Utopia!
And what about Risdon? In her opinion piece, Minister Archer says "the Government has no plans to close Risdon or sell off its land". But let me be clear, "no plans" today does not mean "no plans" tomorrow.
Once the northern facility is established, who knows what will be "planned" to follow?
The sign recently erected on land across from the Ashley Youth Detention Centre says that Jeremy Rockliff's farming land further west should be in the mix for the proposed northern facility.
I would like to see the Department try to spruik that one!
Linda Poulton is a legal practitioner who lives in Westbury
