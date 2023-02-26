The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Scary crash not enough to derail Moffat, Mawson obliterates pack

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated February 26 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony D'Alberto, Bailey Sweeny and Jordan Cox celebrate on the podium at Symmons Plains. Picture by Rod Thompson

It was race day on Sunday at Symmons Plains for the opening round of the Race Tasmania Speed Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.