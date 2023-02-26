It was race day on Sunday at Symmons Plains for the opening round of the Race Tasmania Speed Series.
Race two of the TCR series saw the grid reversed, meaning the likes of Will Brown, Tony D'Alberto and Saturday's winner Bailey Sweeny moved to the back.
Zac Soutar exited early to cap off a frustrating weekend for the Audi driver, while Will Brown's RS3 looked extremely quick as he climbed through the pack.
His day was also cut short soon after, leaving both drivers with a massive headache as to how to fix their problem drive shafts.
Aaron Cameron was clinical in taking his Peugeot 308 to the front with an overtake on Lachlan Mineeff, who finished a personal best second.
Cameron described how he planned the race. "I wasn't going to rush it and you could tell he was pushing pretty hard, so I let him burn his brakes and tyres out then I saw him go too deep into the hairpin and that's when I knew that I was going," he said.
The final race of the day appeared uneventful with D'Alberto in control, until an intermittent gear shift issue caused him problems at the hairpin.
Sweeny pounced masterfully and never looked back, winning for the second time to take an early championship lead.
Joey Mawson was simply untouchable throughout the weekend in Tasmania with the two-time defending champion getting his three-peat charge off to the perfect start.
Having won Saturday's race at a canter, Mawson continued his domination despite improved performances from his strongest competitors.
It was a far better race for former Formula One driver Roberto Merhi who was able to scythe his way up to third place, while James Goulding performed well to claim second, until he was pinged for over-use of his 'push to pass' turbo boost meaning he was pushed to fourth.
Cooper Webster was intent on making some inroads on Mawson in the afternoon race, with the Victorian leading for the first half.
Mawson was surgical in his recovery and made his pass look effortless before claiming the victory.
Reflecting on his flawless weekend, the NSW driver was in disbelief. "I mean, just the thought of being able to do a clean-sweep. It's incredible," he said.
"It honestly hasn't really sunk in, particularly to get the win like that, I had to really work for it and be strategic with the 'push to pass' to execute the move."
After Saturday's chaos for the TCRs, it was the Trans Am category that took over the baton on Sunday, although the chaos was very much on the track.
The morning race appeared to be fairly straight-forward until Tim Slade was thrown into the wall just short of the hairpin.
The accident completed a disappointing weekend for the South Australian after a post-race penalty stripped him of a podium place on Saturday.
Slade's crash was quickly forgotten when James Simpson collided into Ben Grice's wounded Ford Mustang, which flipped his car onto the roof before righting itself again at the start-finish line.
Both drivers walked away but were clearly in some discomfort. The race was declared finished shortly after with James Moffat announced the winner.
Race three was a stark contrast with barely an incident to speak of as Moffat marked a perfect weekend with a seamless victory, while Tasmanian duo Lochie Dalton and Owen Kelly continued their impressive day by clinching podium spots for the second time.
Moffat said he was thrilled following his previous visits to Symmons Plains. "It's just nice to win at the first weekend of the year, especially after the last couple of years I've had down here in TCR it's been a nightmare," he said.
"To have a clean weekend in many respects and finish all the races was a big positive for us."
There were some vintage displays throughout races three and four, with both creating plenty of entertainment for the crowd.
Steve Johnson's Mustang was untroubled up front in race three, while John Bowe started at the back of the grid following a disastrous Saturday.
However, the Tasmanian would not be denied as he proceeded to carve up the field to finish third, with defending champion Ryan Hansford able to hold him off for the final few laps.
Johnson and Bowe were locked in a two-way battle for much of the afternoon race in a scene reminiscent of decades past.
Bowe's Holden Torana was far better under braking than the Mustang and after multiple unsuccessful attempts, the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner took the lead with a pass at turn six at the end of the straight on the second-last lap.
Finishing with two podium finishes for the day, Bowe revealed how fortunate he was to be able to race at all. "We worked to put the old engine back in, it's lucky we had it because it's worn out," he said.
"We ordered pistons and they didn't turn up, so my engine provider left [the old one] together and we brought it just in case. In the end, it saved our bacon, which is quite amazing."
Having stated at Thursday's preview that he wouldn't be worried about results, the Devonport-born driver was less adamant about that idea at the end of the weekend. "I don't do it to win races but I'm trained to try and win races," he said.
"I know it's not everything, winning, and it's really genuinely not, but it is a nice feeling I've got to say, especially because we weren't in the best shape."
Hugo Simpson has completed the quadruple after he took out both race three and four on Sunday morning.
The talented racer capped off the perfect weekend by breaking the lap record late in the final race.
Reflecting on the weekend, the Victorian admitted he was still figuring the circuit out.
"I reckon the weekend was pretty great, I just wanted to come here learn the track and do the best possible lap times," he said.
"I love the whole track, especially the hairpin and turn two. It's very different to anything back in Victoria, so it was good to learn different aspects and figure out how I can input that back home."
Eddie Maguire managed to stave off Liam Hooper's rampaging Nissan Skyline on Sunday to win both races.
The Tasmanian ultimately claimed the chequered flag on three occasions over the weekend, with his Dodge Viper proving far too strong.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
