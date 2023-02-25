The Examiner
Grey nomads stage state rally in Campbell Town

By Benjamin Seeder
February 26 2023
CMCA rally managers Ken and Vi Newman (L); Garry Budgeon (R) said he adapted to the nomad life after the passing of his wife in 2018. Picture by Ben Seeder
A late-life romance - Don Napier and Alison Porteus met each other on the nomad circuit. Picture by Ben Seeder

Campbell Town is hosting nearly 300 members of the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA), which staged its state rally in the town last week, injecting tens of thousands of dollars into local businesses.

