Campbell Town is hosting nearly 300 members of the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA), which staged its state rally in the town last week, injecting tens of thousands of dollars into local businesses.
Colloquially known as 'grey nomads', CMCA members are typically senior citizens that have chosen to spend their retirement traveling the country in caravans and motorhomes.
CMCA Tasmania rally managers Vi and Ken Newman said this was the first state rally since 2021, after last year's was canceled following the opening of the Tasmanian border in December 2021.
"We have a lot of members well over their 70s, and that alone is a health risk, so it was canceled because COVID was everywhere," Ms Newman said.
With COVID still spreading in the community, this year's turnout of 153 vehicles was slightly below previous years, and a factor in that was the number of spots made available on the Spirit of Tasmania.
"They couldn't get on the ship because it's booked out for months, it's got to be better than that ... this is this is our roadway out of Tasmania," Ms Newman said.
The wait time at present is roughly 6 months, she said.
"We have been looking to take our van over, and if we're lucky we might get a spot in July," Mr Newman said.
It was also a problem for the state's tourism economy - more ferry spots means more mainland nomads traveling into Tasmania, Ms Newman said.
They blamed TT Lines' policy of allocating more space to truckers.
According to Beauty Point grey nomad, Don Napier, caravan and motorhome travelers must also pay for their tickets in advance, unlike truckers.
"When there's a six-month wait for the journey, that's a lot of money to outlay at the outset," he said.
The rally this week featured a timetable chock full of educational seminars, music and dancing and a 'disc bowling' competition.
But asked why they were attracted to the nomad lifestyle, CMCA members all said friendship was an important factor - friendships and romances have blossomed in the network.
Beauty Point's Don Napier met his present partner, Alison Porteus, while traveling Australia in their motorhomes.
They stressed the nomad lifestyle wasn't a "matchmaking service".
"It's all about independence on the road if you're solo, and about 70 per cent of the solos on the road are women," Ms Porteus, originally from Circular Head, said.
But they admitted that romance late in life does take hold occasionally among nomads.
"We knew each other for a long time traveling around the circuit, and six years ago we got together," Mr Napier said.
For others, the nomad circuit is about closing one life chapter before starting another.
Garry Budgeon lost his wife, Sonya, to cancer in 2018. They had frequently traveled to Darwin to visit children, and when Sonya's condition worsened, they decided to sell their Clarence Point home and take to the road.
But Sonya passed before their plans came fully to fruition.
Mr Budgeon decided then to follow through, and he took to the road later that year.
He said it's a way to see Australia, hear about the places to visit. And the fellow nomad travelers were "just a good bunch of people", he said.
Since he started in 2018, he said he has now met another partner through the nomad network.
One door closes and another opens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.