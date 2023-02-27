Consumed with pride at gay progress

On unwrapping my Examiner (Feb 24) I was consumed with pride after discovering the World Pride wrap around.
Our humble Launceston newspaper has been a pioneer in the LGBTQIA+ movement for change and acceptance.
Over the decades they have documented and interpreted some of the biggest events in queer history - the 1978 Mardi Gras parade, what had been a fun event was dramatically altered by systematic, brutal bashings and arrests by police in Sydney, the AIDS crisis that helped form aspects of our community, and now coverage of a significant global event that is contributing to re-shaping a modern Australia.
Homosexual acts were illegal until on May 1, 1997.
Up until then and even today, it can take extraordinary courage for a gay person to live their life openly. In the past, many ventured into unknown territory when it was actually dangerous to do so.
Long live one of this country's most-read tabloids, may your investigative journalism and at times controversial editorial pages always be a major part of our lives.
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
As an expatriate Tasmanian and a football follower, I am extremely disappointed at the demands the AFL is making to finally establish a team in an original Australian Rules state.
The proposed $715 million for a new stadium at one end of the state is an extraordinary figure. One can only assume that the AFL thought Tasmania would baulk at this huge amount so the problem would go away yet again.
Allan Williams, Canberra
Precedent setting for establishing the habit of taking-a-break from the Midland Highway, with other businesses to follow and proliferate, the closure of Zeps Café is the biggest loss since the demise of Ashton's Bakery several years ago.
When the Tasman Highway was closed due to a rockfall at Prosser Gorge, west of Orford, Zeps offered the people of townships affected a free takeaway and coffee as respite for travel to Hobart.
This community spirit and generosity, combined with friendly hospitality, will be sadly missed - I thank you for the happy memories.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
