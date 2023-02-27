The Examiner

Letters to the editor | Consumed with pride at gay progress

By Letters to the Editor
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consumed with pride at gay progress

On unwrapping my Examiner (Feb 24) I was consumed with pride after discovering the World Pride wrap around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.