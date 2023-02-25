Tasmania's last-over hero believes their miraculous one-run WNCL final win over South Australia ranks higher than last season's nine-wicket cruise over the same opponents.
Despite being the competition's leading wicket-taker, Sarah Coyte did not bowl until the 21st over in Saturday's drama-filled rain-affected one-day final at Bellerive Oval.
Dismissed for a golden duck as the Tigers' innings imploded, the experienced multi-format international had claimed the pivotal Scorpions wicket of Emma Webb but then instigated five wickets in six deliveries to catapult her team to another title and herself to the player of the match award.
"This year just sh**s all over last year. Sorry, I don't know how else to say it, but it really does," said the 31-year-old NSW bowler.
"The way we came back and managed to pull that win off absolutely trumps last year.
"Easily the best game I've been a part of - without a doubt. All the ebbs and flows - Junior's (Elyse Villani) innings (110), Courtney Webb's innings (83), Emma de Broughe (68), Naomi Stalenberg (75), the way we bowled, the way they bowled - you can't replicate a game like that."
After Tasmania posted 264, numerous rain delays kept the result in the balance until the Scorpions were set a Duckworth-Lewis victory target of 23 off 18 balls.
Coyte's seventh over went for eight and Amy Smith's for 11 leaving the Scorpions needing just four when Villani threw Coyte the ball for the last over.
She promptly bowled Annie O'Neill for 28, had Jemma Barsby stumped by Emma Manix-Geeves for the same score, ran-out non-striker Amanda-Jane Wellington and trapped Ella Wilson lbw before Anesu Mushangwe was run out by Villani after a single was taken off the last delivery.
Asked if she thought the Tigers had probably lost, Coyte said: "Absolutely, I'd be lying if I said (otherwise). The game ebbed and flowed a lot. There were periods of time when I thought they were getting away but then periods when we brought it back. So there were periods when that heart-rate was sky-rocketing.
"You're always ahead until they pass you. We knew we had to create a few dot balls but the pressure was always going to be on them so if I executed what I wanted to bowl, we were always in with a chance so I'm glad that it came off.
"It was really bizarre. I don't think I've ever come off that much in one game before. So to stop-start, stop-start and constantly looking at Duckworth-Lewis and then the equation of 23 off 18, there's always pressure on both sides but it's whoever can handle that better is going to come off best."
Reliving a final-over sequence of W, 1, W, W, W, 1W, Coyte said: "It was nice that Junior had faith to throw me the ball and we were clear on exactly what I needed to do.
"From what I can remember I was actually pretty calm. I'd spoken to (coach) Jude (Coleman) prior to going out and was really clear with what I wanted to bowl. Junior threw me the ball and said 'What are you going to do?' I said this, she said 'Great, let's do it'. It's nice to have a captain throw you the ball and have that confidence.
"I thought 'do what you said you were going to do and everyone will get around you and the result will take care of itself'.
"I'm more relieved to be honest. To contribute in any way to this team is one of the things I love doing. I don't like letting people down. Leading wicket-taker or not, I don't really mind but collectively, the performances we've put together over the year is what matters most to me."
Coleman - who was in the South Australian camp when the Tigers won last year's final - said winning back-to-back titles was a historic moment for Tasmanian cricket.
"That's one of the best games of cricket I've ever watched," she said.
"I think this is really special for the girls. Obviously, I wasn't involved last year - I was on the losing side - but I'm pretty proud to be involved this year and achieve that. Only NSW have done it before and I don't think the male team has done it here either so it's a pretty special feat."
Coleman said she shared Villani's confidence in Coyte but still didn't give the team much chance with six balls to go.
"To be honest I thought it was a long shot. I thought one per cent probably. But I've seen Coytey do ridiculous things so many times. I thought this one was a little bit out of her reach, but she proved me wrong.
"It was probably the run-out at the non-striker's end where I thought 'We're a chance here'. Because they were the two experienced players and I knew the younger ones were coming in, so thought we were a slight chance - probably up to 50 per cent then.
"This'll be played everywhere. It'll make highlights reels, it might even make ESPN. But it can only be good and I can't wait to go back and watch it."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
