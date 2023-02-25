It was a tough first day for the Greater Northern Raiders as Kingborough batted it out - keeping them in the field.
As rain brought a close to day one half way through the 75th over, Kingborough sat at 6-251 as they recovered from a dominant patch from the visitors.
Despite the Raiders regaining Billy Stanlake for his fourth game of the season, the Knights started strong as openers Nivethan Radhakrishnan and Connor O'Brien put together for a partnership of 98.
Stanlake removed O'Brien for 43 and Anthony Adlam soon followed as the Raiders took 5-37 - including the wicket of Tassie Tigers rookie Radhakrishnan for 72 - to get the game back on their terms.
The Raiders' quicks led the charge as Jono Chapman joined Stanlake with two and Sam Omahony took out Alex Vincent's stumps.
Unfortunately for the visitors, Kingborough rallied through Jake Steele and Sam Martyn as the pair rebuilt their innings.
They combined for a crucial partnership of 79 before Dravid Rao dismissed Martyn for 38, bringing skipper Thomas Martyn to the crease.
Steele and the captain will resume on Sunday on 60 and 13 respectively as Riverside young gun Aidan O'Connor has three balls left of his over.
This is the Raiders' penultimate home game, facing University at Invermay Park on March's first two Saturdays.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
