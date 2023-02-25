Athletics meet would have made Maurie Plant proud

Sometimes in life things are done because it's the right thing to do - on other occasions because it's necessary or essential.
And then there are those moments when a goal is set out of pure passion.
What follows will be a column penned out of such a cause and completely unashamedly - very personal but not exclusively.
The late Maurie Plant who died in January 2020 was my mate, my peer mentor, my principal collaborator in delivering myriad things athletics and always a simultaneous source of much amusement.
The first serious track and field meet we worked together on in Australia was generally a disaster.
Less than 100 spectators turned up to watch what we thought was a pretty good array of international and Australian talent.
A hurdles race had only nine flights of hurdles instead of 10.
In those days, US male sprinters were already snappy dressers. One turned up for a visit to a local wildlife park in a white top-to-toe single piece white jump-suit.
He was desperate to cuddle a koala. The marsupial was clearly excited by the occasion as well - the trip back to Adelaide was not so pleasant.
In summary, not much went our way.
There was zero chance MP was going to let that hold us back.
He'd already spent time in Europe seeing how the track circuit operated and how crucial it was for athletes in two ways.
First and foremost, it prepared them to be competitive for the big events - the Olympic Games and the then fledging but instantly prestigious World Championships.
Secondly, although in theory athletics was still a strictly amateur affair, it enabled the best to earn a living - at least to cover costs and justify putting study or work on hold.
Maurie saw how this advantaged the Europeans and North Americans in particular.
He reckoned there were two solutions - get more Aussies and Kiwis to Europe or start getting the rest of the world to head down south for some sunshine early each year.
He succeeded in an extraordinary way in executing both.
He developed relationships with just about everyone who put on any meet of any consequence in Europe.
That got stacks of antipodean athletes into meets overseas.
Maurie then nurtured friendships with the powerbrokers in overseas national teams and a new breed of athlete agents who were representing most of the top athletes even though it wasn't allowed at the time.
When Sydney won the right to host the 2000 Olympics in 1993, the floodgates opened.
With relationships established, athletes from every other continent wanted to come to the Australian domestic season from January to March.
There was, for sure, more money than before to stage a new style of international track and field meet in Australia but Maurie's connections saw that budget being able to be stretched to extraordinary lengths to put on great shows year after year.
A small group of us committed at Maurie's wake to re-establish an Australian circuit of which he could be proud - with the flagship being a makeover of his beloved Melbourne Track Classic in his name.
When it was announced that the globe's current fastest man - world 100m champion Fred Kerley had agreed to be the headline act, more tickets were sold that day than for the previous three editions put together in total.
By last Thursday evening those numbers had swelled so that over 6000 people were inside Lakeside Stadium for Maurie Plant Meet - Melbourne.
Despite a small group of Australian athletes deciding the grass was greener elsewhere, the vast majority of those whose events were able to be included in the two-hour program were there.
Overseas athletes paid their own way in search of the high-level world ranking points on offer at a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meet.
One of the more special stories, that MP would have been delighted to deliver was the participation in the women's hammer of Ukraine's Iryna Klymets.
A week earlier there was footage of her training in Kyiv with explosions in the background.
She made her way across the Polish border to catch a flight to Melbourne from Warsaw. A grand reason to do what we do.
