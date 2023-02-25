Longford stay unbeaten as Hadspen take second position

Longford confirmed an undefeated home and away season with a 163-run win over Diggers at Hagley in the TCL's final round.
An unbeaten 185-run partnership between club stalwarts Josh Adams and Dion Blair set the platform for the big victory as Adams finished with a run-a-ball 110.
Blair made 83* and captain-coach Richard Howe finished two short of a half-century as Adam Davie (1-38) claimed Diggers' only wicket.
Diggers started solid through Tyler Dudman-Wise (29) and Lockie Mitchell but a collapse of 7-24 saw them bowled out for 94 despite the efforts of Scott Davie (16*).
Patrick Morehouse took 4-24 and Jessie Arnol finished with 3-26. Hadspen slid into second position on the ladder and will face Longford for a spot in the grand final next week.
The Chieftains defeated Perth by 16 runs - making 9-252 before restricting the Demons to 8-236 off their 40 overs.
Strong partnerships at the top set up Hadspen for the win as the first three all surpassed 40.
Adam House made 60, Sithara Perera 50 and skipper Johnathan Marsden 35 before lower-order batters Ivo Agostini (31) and Jesse Price (24*) pushed the total forward.
Rila Rizvy took 3-36 and Jake Smith 2-34 but Smith was dismissed early in the batting innings, putting Perth on the back foot.
Skipper Mason Keane (69) led from the front with Tom Murfett (34) and Jonny Richardson (40) as his deputies but they fell just short.
Evandale Panthers' hold on second place slipped from their grasp as ACL finished their year on a high - winning by three wickets.
Batting first, the Panthers were dismissed for 152 in their final over as captain-coach Jonty Manktelow reached another half-century.
He made 53 but unfortunately for him and the Panthers, Callum Harrison's 19 was the next highest score.
Troy Huggins took 3-29 to put the Bluebacks on the front foot but they soon found themselves struggling with the stick.
They were 2-10 before the work of Simon Chappell (33), Shaun Woods (16), Huggins (18) and Nashib Nisthar (42*) got them across the line with three overs left.
Rickie Wells, Manktelow and Sam McLean all took two wickets.
Trevallyn finished their season in fifth position with a 76-run win over Legana.
As the victors reached 8-248, club legend Matthew Cocker (37) made his 10,000 run for Trevallyn while Drew Clark (97) and Wayne Ford (54) pushed them towards their total.
The Durhams' chase was full of starts, with three batters making scores in the 20s as Adam Bourke's 43* was the highlight of their 172.
Clayde White (3-40) and Sarpreet Singh (3-37) were the best bowlers for their respective sides.
