The State Government gave Bell Bay's "green" hydrogen hub a huge boost when it included potential hydrogen producers in the East Tamar irrigation scheme, giving those producers access to huge quantities of water, from which to produce hydrogen

Updated February 25 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 8:30pm
Bell Bay's port and potential "hydrogen hub" that will challenge the economics of the Marinus proposal

The State Government has greatly increased the prospects of the Bell Bay Green Hydrogen Hub actually going ahead now and producing the gas by allowing would-be producers to access fresh water through the Tamar Irrigation Scheme. The Hub's ability to attract producers and enable them to produce hydrogen (probably in the form of easily-transportable ammonia, or NH3), is that it must be :"green" hydrogen produced from renewable energy. And also that it must be produced via electrolysis, ie, by putting an electric current through fresh water and splitting the hydrogen and oxygen atoms that make up water (H2O).

