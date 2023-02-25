The State Government has greatly increased the prospects of the Bell Bay Green Hydrogen Hub actually going ahead now and producing the gas by allowing would-be producers to access fresh water through the Tamar Irrigation Scheme. The Hub's ability to attract producers and enable them to produce hydrogen (probably in the form of easily-transportable ammonia, or NH3), is that it must be :"green" hydrogen produced from renewable energy. And also that it must be produced via electrolysis, ie, by putting an electric current through fresh water and splitting the hydrogen and oxygen atoms that make up water (H2O).
At present about 95 per cent of hydrogen produced globally is extracted from coal, oil, or gas. Only 4 per cent is produced from electrolysis and it is about 3-4 times more expensive than the hydrogen produced from carbon-hydrogen compounds like coal. The price will come down as more "green" hydrogen producers enter the market, and "green" production will also be driven by demand for the gas from "green" minded industrial consumers. The gas, by the way, whichever way it is produced, is identical.
Four groups have put their hand up to set up "green" hydrogen production at Bell Bay; ABEL Energy (which is looking to produce methanal, a carbohydrate), Fortescue Future Industries, Origin Energy and Woodside.
If The Examiner had to put a bet on which would be successful, we'd have money on Woodside, which has secured the best location - the old Gunn's woodchip site and associated port at Long Reach with power and water infrastructure already in place - and an office in Launceston. FFI was reported in The Australian late last year to have pledged $US146 billion on agreements for hydrogen and renewable energy projects in more than 20 countries, including an $US80 bn hydro project in the Congo.
But it is still early days. The factor that will limit the number of producers is the limit to which Tasmania's hydro power stations (plus some wind power) can power more than one producer. Each producer will need about 250 megawatts a year, roughly equal to Tasmania's spare capacity.
While questions remain, rather than just talk, the reality of hydrogen production got closer with last week's announcement by the government.
But as hydrogen takes a step closer, an even bigger question now hangs over the even-more touted $4 billion undersea Marinus link between Tasmania's northwest coast and eastern Victoria.
If even one hydrogen project gets up, it'll take all of Tasmania's available renewable power. What will Marinus, which had been expected to create 1,400 jobs, be exporting across Bass Strait?
Many Tasmanians will start to ask themselves, why didn't Tasmania build more hydro power stations? There was no discussion of climate change when Bob Brown and his supporters were putting a stop to them in the 1980s. That's all old history now.
A looming conflict between these two heavy consumers of renewable energy (ie, hydro power) will force the government to have to choose one of them. So which will it be? The hydrogen hub? Or the Marinus electricity interconnector?
Sure, there's a big rush by entirely foreign enterprises to build wind farms all up and down the north east and north west coasts of the state, but wind produces little energy, it is not baseload (which in both hydrogen and Marinus will be needed), and nearby residents hate them.
In the end it will get down to that choice. But right now, the hydrogen hub has put its nose well in front in the race to get Tasmania's spare renewable electricity.
