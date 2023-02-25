The State Government has greatly increased the prospects of the Bell Bay Green Hydrogen Hub actually going ahead now and producing the gas by allowing would-be producers to access fresh water through the Tamar Irrigation Scheme. The Hub's ability to attract producers and enable them to produce hydrogen (probably in the form of easily-transportable ammonia, or NH3), is that it must be :"green" hydrogen produced from renewable energy. And also that it must be produced via electrolysis, ie, by putting an electric current through fresh water and splitting the hydrogen and oxygen atoms that make up water (H2O).

