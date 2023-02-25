The Tasmanian government will spend $21 million in the next three years to accommodate homeless Tasmanians as part of the Safe Spaces program.
Safe Spaces offers a temporary, safe place to sleep on a night-by-night basis for people facing homelessness or crisis.
Starting in 2019, the program delivers 88 beds across three sites - 35 in Hobart, 33 in Launceston, and 20 in Burnie.
City Mission housing services operations manager Stephen Hill said the key to supporting people in a crisis was offering an environment that had consistency and stability.
"This three-year contract provides that stability that we have and puts confidence in our workforce," Mr Hill said.
"It makes it easier for people coming into the service to get the consistency of support they need."
He said it was difficult to commit to property developments or bigger projects on short-term contracts.
"We've already got some plans in place like improving the facility for people that are coming into it," Mr Hill said.
"Hopefully, it will mean in a more stable environment and people will feel that that and be able to settle sooner.
"They'll have the capacity to make decisions on what's next for them."
Originally City Mission was funded for 16 beds, and demand led them to provide 20.
"Last year we looked at expanding to 33 beds and we're seeing those beds now currently allocated most days, so the demand is still there for that," Mr Hill said.
"We're still turning people away or not being able to take everyone who rings the service to guarantee a bed."
Occupancy for January was about 80 per cent.
"It's good people are using the service but bad there's that number of people that need it," Mr Hill said.
Housing Minister Guy Barnett said the funding would inject confidence and the certainty providers needed to continue to provide these important services.
"This is an excellent service, it's providing the emergency services that are needed for those homeless and vulnerable Tasmanians in different parts of Tasmania," Minister Barnett said.
"Safe Spaces are crisis shelters with low-barrier entry conditions that are available for people who are homeless and for whom other shelters or emergency accommodation might not be suitable.
"You can see the difference it's having on people's lives."
With Tasmanians still being turned away, City Mission would like to see the possibility of more beds or growing the service.
"In terms of what that means logistically at the moment, we could put more beds in but there's a focus around giving people space and not just jamming in people," Mr Hill said.
"That takes away a real sense of worth.
"We're aware this is a solution for the housing crisis at the moment, there are others that are working well and a lot of those revolve around the workforce as well as the beds and houses happening as well."
He said Launceston City Mission was okay with the existing capacity.
"We're hoping to find ways to make it more efficient as more properties come online."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
