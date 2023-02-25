The Examiner
Safe Spaces program gets $21 million across three years to help homeless

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 25 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 1:29pm
City Mission operations manager Stephen Hill and Housing Minister Guy Barnett have announced a three-year extended funding for Safe Spaces. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian government will spend $21 million in the next three years to accommodate homeless Tasmanians as part of the Safe Spaces program.

