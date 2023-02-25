Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet and all-rounder Kieren Hume put on a partnership they'll never forget to lead their team to an impressive victory against Riverside.
Murfet, who reached 150 for the first time and made his second first-grade century, finished on 162 not-out.
Hume, who hit his maiden top-grade century, made an unbeaten 104 as the Shamrocks registered 4-321 in Cricket North round four.
Westbury were chasing 266 after the Blues declared at 9-255 at Windsor Park.
The Shamrocks made a steady start through Dean Thiesfield and Chathura Athukorala before disaster struck.
Blues coach Patty Mackrell caught Athukorala (7) off Tom Lewis' bowling and Thiesfield was gone before the Shamrocks added another run to leave them 2-33.
But Murfet, who played the innings of his career, steadied the ship and was later joined by Hume.
"There was a lot of application. That's something I really wanted to focus on today and having a really tight mindset when I went in and real strong focus on watching the ball as hard as I could and not letting myself drift and relax," Murfet said.
Hume was elated to reach his ton.
"That's probably the biggest outburst of emotion on a cricket field for quite a while," he said.
"It was a big relief. I've had it hanging over my head for a long time. I played nearly 20 years of first grade and to finally get a first-grade hundred is a really good feeling."
He made a patient start before picking up his run-rate.
"After I got through my initial 40 balls which I only scored two runs from, it started coming out of the middle of the bat more often and seemed to flow," he said.
Hume had high praise for his skipper.
"If they missed their lengths Daniel punished them ... we picked the right balls to run on and there were no real chances throughout the innings," he said.
Murfet said it was an important win given the tight ladder.
The third-placed Shamrocks were just behind the Blues on points going into the round.
"Hopefully, we might have sent a message to rest of the comp after today because we hadn't made a big score like that for a little while," Murfet said.
"We've been believing we can and now we know we can."
Mackrell said the Blues didn't execute as well as they would have liked
"But probably a lot of credit goes to their two batters. They didn't give us a chance," he said.
"We probably bowled a bit short at times and could have attacked the stumps a bit more."
He said the Blues would go back to the drawing board.
"We've got to weigh up and have a good look at where we're at," he said.
"Because I believe we've got a solid bowling attack.
"Unfortunately, days like today where the wicket was good and the outfield was quick, once they got away, it was really hard to reel them back in.
"We needed to take early wickets, which we did, we were in a good position early."
Mackrell said there was no reason the Blues couldn't bounce back.
"Absolutely, these days happen in cricket, especially in the two-dayers after Christmas," he said.
"When you're playing on rock-hard wickets and it's a fast outfield. You've got to really make the most of your batting opportunity.
"But things can turn around pretty quick and we're a mature group.
"We'll cop that today and look to move on to next week on Tuesday and we'll start to focus on that.
"We're definitely good enough but just need to execute slightly better and back ourselves in."
Over at Invermay Park, South started day two on 5-121 with Oliver Marshall (10*) and Graham Donaldson (15*) in the middle.
Donaldson was brought unstuck straight away by Sam Artis' bowling.
But then Marshall and Tom Hawkins - who was brought in for the Greater Northern Raiders' James Beattie, combined for 87 runs.
Marshall, playing only his second first-grade match, looked right at home as he worked his way to 68 from 133 balls and Hawkins contributed an unbeaten 34.
The Knights declared 8-240 from 67 overs.
The Eagles made 4-55 from 21 overs in their second innings.
Opener Aaron Hughes top-scored with 21 from 47 balls while Josh Freestone snagged 2-21 from six overs for the Knights.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
