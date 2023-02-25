Last year's runner-up Toby Walker went one better, winning the Tasmania Open at Launceston Golf Club on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Victorian amateur, who plays at Heidelberg Golf Club, beat professionals as he shot 69, 67 and 68 for a 12-under par 204.
He entered the final round with a two-shot advantage and finished ahead of Queensland's William Bruyeres (208) and Victoria's Ben Ford (209).
Simon Hawkes and Daniel Smith, who were among four competitors who tied for fifth, were Tasmania's highest place-getters.
"I'm stoked, it's always good when you're able to get the job done and win an event no matter at what level," Walker said.
He spoke of how he'd tried to improve his game from last season.
"There's a lot of stuff I've been doing with my new gym coach and (working on) more the mental side of things and the one-percenters. It's paying off a bit," he said.
He elaborated on getting in the right mindset.
"The biggest thing is knowing you can compete at the best level and to believe in yourself," he said.
"It's nice to get a win on the board so you have a bit more of that belief."
Walker said the triumph gave him more belief he could go pro which has been his long-term goal.
Bendigo's Jazy Roberts, who plays at Belvoir Park, denied Launceston's Jorja Bailey of the title in a thrilling finish which came down to a sudden death play-off.
Roberts shot scores of 75, 71 and 74 to record a four-over 220.
Bailey had a brilliant day out shooting a one-under 71.
Roberts turned around her fortunes after a tough start to day three.
"It wasn't going too well in the middle part of the last round but I managed to finish with three birdies," she said.
The victory was the icing on the cake for Roberts who won the Tasmanian Junior Masters and the Tasmanian Junior Amateur in January.
The 18-year-old explained why she regularly competed in Tassie tournaments.
"I like the courses, they're pretty similar to home, that country style," she said.
Roberts is going to Singapore next week for the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship for the first time.
Keith Dobie, of Wynnum Golf Club in Queensland, won the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship for golfers with a physical, sensory or intellectual disability.
He retained his overnight lead, eventually winning by 21 stableford points with scores of 32, 27 and 31 ahead of Scott McGregor and Ben Tullipan.
Dobie said he was happy with his performance given he had major surgery only five weeks ago.
"I have Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) and I've had a pump put in my body. It'll take up to three months for it to activate. At the moment, it's still activating," he said.
"I played very consistently considering the condition I was in and I love the golf course. I'm going to be back here next year, hopefully three times stronger and try to win it again."
Despite success across the country, Dobie had never won an event in Tasmania.
"I'm nearly 63 - my competitiveness is still like I'm in my 20s and I'm trying to win as much as I can," he said.
"The guys in my section, we all get on super well.
"Because of the fact we have certain disabilities we're there helping each other and we party hard as well sometimes - interstate and in-between ... it's a great social life as well as competitive life playing in these events."
Dobie provided insight into living with HSP.
"It allows me to walk between 20-30 metres. I may be walking but then my brain will say 'ok you're not going any further and you always (fall) face first," he said.
He explained the surgery would help strengthen his legs.
