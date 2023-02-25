The Examiner
Toby Walker, Jazy Roberts, Keith Dobie win at 2023 Tasmania Open

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 25 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:30pm
Tasmanian Open men's victor Toby Walker, women's winner Jazy Roberts and inclusive championships winner Keith Dobie at Launceston Golf Club. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Last year's runner-up Toby Walker went one better, winning the Tasmania Open at Launceston Golf Club on Saturday.

