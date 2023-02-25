Beauty Point residents report rash of car, home break-ins

BEAUTY Point residents have been rattled by a rash of car break-ins on Friday night.
A number of residents in the area posted on the Beauty Point Facebook page that their cars had been broken into and several reported attempted break-ins into their homes between 11pm and 1am.
Vehicles were reportedly broken into in Napier Street and Lookout Road.
Beauty Point residents reported their cars being "tossed" and items taken.
The car break-ins and attempted home intrusions have been reported to police.
Tasmania Police say they are looking into the matter and remind residents to lock their cars.
The Beauty Point break-ins are thought to be opportunistic crime.
It is not known whether the break-ins and attempted thefts were related.
The West Tamar region has suffered a series of thefts recently in which vineyards in particular have been targeted.
Swinging Gate Vineyard and cellar door at Sidmouth on the West Tamar were targeted earlier in February.
A 2002 Hi-Lux ute, electronics and cash were stolen from the winery.
A similar incident occurred the same weekend at Small Wonder Wines at Kayena.
These incidents are causing concern in the Beauty Point community who are calling for a greater police presence.
Community members said it seemed car break-ins were occurring most weekends.
Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
