Beauty Point car break-ins leave community frustrated

Thieves broke into multiple cars at Beauty Point on Friday night.
One break-in reportedly took place in Napier Street, and another on Lookout Road, however Tasmania Police have not confirmed any locations yet.
However, police wanted to remind residents to lock their cars.
Online, Beauty Point community members have reported their cars being "tossed", and some had items taken.
Residents took to the Beauty Point Facebook page to raise concerns and also have reported the incidents to police.
Several people on the page said they also had cars broken into between 11pm on Friday night and 1am Saturday morning.
Some even raised concerns of attempted break-ins into homes during the same time period and up to 5am.
The reports follow other recent thefts in the Tamar Valley area.
The West Tamar's Swinging Gate Vineyard and Cellar Door at Sidmouth was targeted earlier in February.
It was thought to be an opportunistic crime.
A similar incident occurred the same weekend at Small Wonder Wines at Kayena, though it was unknown if the two break-ins were related.
These incidents are causing concern for Beauty Point community members, who are calling for more uniformed police patrols.
Community members said incidents like car break-ins seemed to be happening most weekends.
Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers on 131 444.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
