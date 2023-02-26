Tasmania's best up-and-coming footballers were given the chance to impress AFL recruiters in Launceston on Sunday.
A Tasmania Devils' testing day took place at the Silverdome with talent manager Jeromey Webberley among those keeping a close eye over the state's next generation, hoping to spot the next Grant Birchall or Jack Riewoldt.
Players across the Devils' under-18 and under-16 boys' and girls' programs were put through a series of physical tests, with nominated players also having face-to-face interviews with club recruiters. Representatives from 10 AFL and five AFLW clubs were in attendance.
The testing day followed Friday's release of the Talent League fixtures for 2023, with the girls' season starting on Saturday, March 18, at UTAS Stadium in Launceston against GWS Giants and the boys' at Penguin's Dial Park on Saturday, April 1, against the Western Jets.
Both seasons run to grand finals on September 23.
The Tasmanian teams will also host games at Kingston's Twin Ovals and North Hobart Oval with away games as far afield as Bendigo, Carrara, Blacktown and Sandringham.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
