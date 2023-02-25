While sustainability is a prominent element at Launceston's Behind Closed Drawers second hand market, the current cost of living crisis means people can still treat themselves within the budget.
Market co-founder Melanie Knight said the market reached maximum capacity for stallholders weeks out from the event due to rising popularity.
"We're really proud that we've been able to provide the community with an opportunity to celebrate the pre-loved and used clothing options," she said.
"We firmly believe in a slow fashion movement and we're just thrilled to have the support of the local community to get behind an initiative that not only goes back into the individuals who are stallholders, but it helps reduce our environmental footprint."
Ms Knight said it's not simply a matter of people wanting to come in and shop responsibly for their clothing options.
"There's certainly a carry-on effect from any kind of economic impact," she said.
"Being part of a slow fashion movement is definitely a good way to reduce that on your budget and still come away with some amazing items that you can feel your best in."
Christine Lusted drives from Ulverstone to be a part of the market.
"I really love to upcycle," she said.
"I love to op-shop and if I find extra things I can bring them to the market and see them go to a good home where a clothing item will be loved again."
The next Behind Closed Drawers market will be held on April 22 at St Ailbes Hall.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
