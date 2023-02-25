Milton Doyle was named the Tasmania JackJumpers' most valuable player at the club's end of season awards at Derwent Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
It came as little surprise given the shooting guard became the first JackJumpers player to be named in the All-NBL First Team earlier this month.
Doyle finished with 220 votes ahead of guard Jack McVeigh who finish with 123.
Rashard Kelly, who led the count in the early part of the season, finished third with 97 votes.
Josh Magette and development player Sean Macdonald finished in fourth and fifth respectively.
The MVP was voted upon by the four JackJumpers coaches following each of the 32 games played in the regular season and finals.
Chief executive officer Simon Brookhouse said it was a fitting reward for Doyle's consistent season.
"He has bought into everything the JackJumpers are about and helped build upon the strong cultural foundations we were able to lay in our inaugural season," he said.
"When (coach) Scott (Roth) talks about humble and hungry, Milton embodies that.
"He's an elite athlete and fantastic guy, who we love having as part of this organisation and representing Tasmania."
Development player Isaac White, who originally joined the club as an an injury-replacement player, received the 'Players Award' - as voted by his peers - for fully embracing the club's values, basketball program and community.
'Defensive Player of the Year' was awarded to Will Magnay, who returned to the court after a 10-month battle with a knee injury, while the 'Coaches Award' went to Macdonald who was also a finalist in the NBL's Most Improved Awards.
Head sports physiotherapist Ryan Carroll was honoured with the 'Spirit of the JackJumpers' Award which recognises a person within the broader JackJumpers family who goes above and beyond their role to positively impact the team, brand and community.
McVeigh was voted as the 'Fan Favourite' via an online poll.
MVP final vote count:
Season awards:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
