Sex law changes aimed at reducing discrimination

I was most impressed with Noel Pearson on the 7:30 Report (Feb 20). Often in the past a "firebrand", he spoke fluently, calmly and rationally. He was conciliatory and recognised the great advances that have been made recognising First Nations People over more recent decades. He saw recognition in the Constitution as the next logical step. I couldn't help contrasting his reasoned approach with that of Tasmania's claimant aboriginal community, chiefly noted for their demanding outbursts. It is not too late for these people to model their behaviours on those of Noel Pearson. - Dick James, Norwood