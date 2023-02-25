The Examiner

Opposition to proposed changes to the federal Sex Discrimination Act is ill-founded; the changes aim to ensure teachers and staff are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or relationship status

February 26 2023 - 5:00am
Sex law changes aimed at reducing discrimination

It is disappointing that some faith leaders and politicians vocally oppose amendments to the federal Sex Discrimination Act that are currently the subject of an inquiry by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

