Sex law changes aimed at reducing discrimination

It is disappointing that some faith leaders and politicians vocally oppose amendments to the federal Sex Discrimination Act that are currently the subject of an inquiry by the Australian Law Reform Commission.
The amendments to the federal Sex Discrimination Act would mean faith-based schools can't discriminate against staff and students who are LGBTIQA+, in unmarried relationships or pregnant.
What these vocal opponents of the amendments have forgotten is that the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act has prohibited all these types of discrimination by faith-based schools since it was first enacted in 1998. More recently, other states and territories have changed their laws to provide similar protection against discrimination for students and staff. These laws do not prevent religious schools from employing people of their religion or faith in order to ensure their school is run in accordance with the religious tenets, beliefs and teachings.
What they do is ensure teachers and staff are treated fairly regardless of irrelevant attributes like sexual orientation, gender identity and relationship status.
While I was Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Commissioner I didn't receive complaints about the actions of faith-based schools that were upholding their religious culture or values. The laws do not prevent this, nor would the proposed reforms. That's why I don't understand the vocal opposition we are seeing now.
The Tasmanian law has worked to reduce discrimination while preserving the culture and values of religious schools. The same law at a federal level will have the same beneficial effects. - Dr Robin Banks, Mount Nelson
HOORAY for the Australian Veterinary Association "calling for the Tasmanian government to phase out recreational duck hunting in line with other states and territories" (The Examiner, Feb 21). The association confirms that up to a third of hunted ducks may be wounded with "crippling injuries such as wing, bill and leg fractures," with "many animals being critically injured and left to die in the wild". The so-called "sport" of duck shooting is a cruel and barbaric practice which, in line with the majority of states, should be totally banned in Tasmania. - Jim Collier, Legana
I was most impressed with Noel Pearson on the 7:30 Report (Feb 20). Often in the past a "firebrand", he spoke fluently, calmly and rationally. He was conciliatory and recognised the great advances that have been made recognising First Nations People over more recent decades. He saw recognition in the Constitution as the next logical step. I couldn't help contrasting his reasoned approach with that of Tasmania's claimant aboriginal community, chiefly noted for their demanding outbursts. It is not too late for these people to model their behaviours on those of Noel Pearson. - Dick James, Norwood
As many have pointed out the building of a new stadium should not be a pre-requisite for Tassie to have an AFL team of its own. All the other states' stadiums aren't roofed even the touted newer ones like Adelaide and Perth, both support two teams and cricket (was the Bellerive upgrade a waste of money and time?).
As for the concerts, Perth is a prime example of how few actually take place. They suffer from the same big ticket isolation that Tassie does. So how is this giant monolith going to generate the wildly exaggerated monies being touted?
In all the diagrams, mock-ups etc it shows it as what it really is, a very large white elephant! - Ken Terry, Bridport
The Albanese Government is focused on ensuring Tasmanians in regional areas have the skills necessary for the jobs market in regional economies. Our fee-free TAFE policy provides 180,000 non-fee paying places. This will ensure Tasmanians get the skills to work in hospitality, tourism and agriculture.
It is essential we align educational opportunities with on-the-ground job opportunities including for hair dressers, labourers, chefs, beauticians, bakers and construction. - Senator Helen Polley, Launceston
