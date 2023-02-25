Saturday racing kicked off at Symmons Plains with all six Speed Series categories launching their 2023 season.
There was as much action in the garage as there was on circuit in the TCR category after the front of the starting grid was decimated between qualifying and race one.
The first contender to find trouble was Zac Soutar, who had to retire his Audi RS3 after the first qualifying session due to a lack of spare parts.
In the other Audi, Will Brown - who has been widely tipped to take home the 2023 championship - claimed pole at a canter. So easily in fact, his team decided to rest his car for the final three-and-a-half minutes of the session.
Bailey Sweeny was next in line, with Josh Buchan and defending champion Tony D'Alberto following.
After qualifying, it was announced that Brown's Audi had been forced to retire for the same reason as Soutar's, meaning both drivers' weekend was in serious jeopardy.
More chaos ensued when Buchan's time was disqualified and would have to start at the back.
It was clear Sweeny was handed a golden opportunity when he lined up his Hyundai i30N on the grid, starting unaccompanied on the front row.
But his race would not be a cake-walk, with D'Alberto's 18 years of V8 Supercars experience challenging Sweeny in the form of his Honda Civic Type R.
Sweeny drove with aplomb and confidence though, with the 20-year-old creating a comfortable buffer to the chasing pack from the outset.
In a wire-to-wire win, Sweeny led every lap during competition's first race of the year and eventually claimed the chequered flag by seven seconds.
Speaking after the race, the talented driver was pleased with how he managed the race.
"I wanted to get a bit of a buffer and try and make it as comfortable as I could for myself, but also to try to save a bit of the brakes and tyres," he said.
Sweeny said the potential rainfall on Sunday will only add to the chaos of Symmons Plains.
"It's an awesome track to race on, it's short and has interesting corners a bit unique to this place," he said.
"But as soon as you put a race on, it all just comes together with all the racing.
"It's always chaos. Always people crashing and the battles are first to last, so it's a mega track to race.
"There's a bit of rain on the forecast and we've never tested on the new Kumho wet tyre. It could throw a massive spanner in the works tomorrow, but everyone's in the same boat. So we'll see what comes of it."
Joey Mawson picked up where he left off in 2022 after the defending champion converted his pole position into an effortless win by more than six seconds.
Mawson was due to face strong opposition with the inclusion of James Goulding and former Formula One driver Roberto Merhi, however the pair had frustrating days that saw them start from pit lane.
Aaron Cameron finished second, having defended stoutly against Cooper Webster for much of the race, which was made more impressive due to the lack of communication he was receiving.
"We plugged my radio in all good, but something went wrong and we had no radio at the gate," Cameron said.
"I didn't know what the heck was going on, I was really just following everyone else and I didn't know how long the race was.
"I just didn't know how many laps were left and I knew Cooper was there and so I was watching my mirrors and just keeping him there pretty much."
What has made life even tougher for Cameron is that he is doing a rare double this weekend, with the driver also competing in the TCR category.
"It's bloody hard at the moment especially because they're really different cars to drive," he said.
"These are V8, rear-wheel drive and open wheel whereas the TCRs are little hatch, front-wheel drive turbo things, so it's incredibly hard and more difficult than expected.
"It's such a small circuit here in Tassie and because we're looking for one hundredths of a second to really knuckle down on, you probably need to race one category."
It was a promising day for Tasmanians Lochie Dalton and Owen Kelly who both found themselves among the head of the pack for the majority of the day.
Despite going up against the likes of V8 Supercars regulars James Moffat and Tim Slade, the pair appeared unintimidated at their home circuit.
Kelly qualified fifth and managed to climb a spot in his Ford Mustang during the race to finish fourth, while Dalton was unable to capitalise on his second row grid spot to eventually cross the line in sixth.
Now based in Sydney, Dalton spoke of the advantages he gets from returning to his home state.
"Going home to mum's veggies and sleeping in my own bed," he said. "Going home and seeing family, being in a relaxed environment after a hectic day is always so good."
Moffat was the eventual winner in race one, however he was pipped by six thousandths of a second in qualifying by Ben Grice, who was as surprised as anyone when he claimed pole.
"Yeah whack, what a pisser it's nice to be on pole without a floppy roof," he said.
Marcus Zukanovic found himself on the front row of TCM's trophy race and would eventually finish one spot from the podium.
He followed up in race one by securing fifth in what would've been a solid, if uneventful, start to the season.
However, this weekend marks Zukanovic's return to motorsport following a broken leg, which forced him out during the early stages of last year's season.
The Victorian explained why his injury was just as difficult to recover from mentally as it was physically.
"I have to think about it all the time to make sure I don't accidentally bring the right foot across [to the brake pedal] and you're trying to build the muscle memory for that as well as thinking about the race," he said.
"An analogy to think about is to picture Tiger Woods, for 20 years he swings right-handed and he shows up at one event after an injury, swinging left hand."
With the trophy race out of the way, the drivers were more aggressive in the afternoon with plenty more points on the table.
Steve Johnson continued his imperious form from Friday to win comfortably, but it was bad news for crowd favourite John Bowe after he ran into engine problems towards the end of the trophy race and was forced to sit out race one.
Victorian Hugo Simpson crossed the line first in both races to thwart any chance of a Tasmanian winning at their home track in the regional series.
Simpson was one of only two drivers not from the island state competing, however travelling over the Bass Strait proved not to be a disadvantage, claiming the fastest lap in both races in the process.
The all-Tasmanian field was action-packed in both of Saturday's tin top races, with Liam Hooper and Eddie Maguire taking races one and two respectively.
Maguire's Dodge Viper was the most consistent across the day, while Tim Mann's Ford Falcon BF landed two podiums.
Hooper managed a lap record in race one, with his Nissan Skyline breaking 53 seconds in what was a blistering effort.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.