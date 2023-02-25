Myer, Target, Westpac and Australia Post are some of the most iconic logos on the Australian high street. But few know the mind behind these very familiar designs.
A new exhibition at Woolmers Estate uncovers the legacy of designer Pieter Huveneers who had a lasting impact on the brand designs that most Australians are familiar with.
It features posters Huveneers designed for major British companies after World War II and paintings from the end of his life. The exhibition was curated by Dr. Noel Waite and Master of Communication Design students at RMIT University over two years.
Huveneers was born in Utrecht, the Netherlands, in 1925. One of the most formative events in Huveneers' life was the German army's invasion of the Netherlands during WWII. "He was captured in the war and escaped and had quite a colourful few years after that hiding," his partner Tanis Wilson says.
His studies at the art school were interrupted by the war but he managed to graduate as the war came to an end in 1945.
His first professional designs were for a flower show which eventually caught the attention of Schweppes when some of his posters were displayed at the Festival of Britain in 1951. The following year, Huveneers arrived in London and spent the next 15 years designing posters for the General Post Office, British Railways and British Aluminium.
Huveeneers had great success in Britain, something that his brother-in-law, former Australian Senator, Peter Rae, puts down to a unique personality trait. "His skill was such that people chased him rather than he having to chase them," Mr Rae said. "He became, very quickly, well known in Britain."
Much of Huveneers' work in Britain is gently humorous. His partner Ms Wilson describes him as "very funny and entertaining" and recalls a time when he had a whole restaurant "in fits of laughter" with his antics. "I can't really explain his funniness. It's very difficult to explain," she said
After a stint back in the Netherlands as creative director of electronics group Philips, Huveneers turned his sights to Australia and arrived in Sydney in 1968.
It was an opportune time for someone like Huveneers. "Australia in the '60s was coming out of a post-war era which had lasted quite a long time and business was starting to rev up," Mr Rae said.
When Rae met Huveneers for the first time in 1977 neither knew what to make of the other. They eventually became good friends and Rae says he enjoyed hearing Huveneers' thought processes and penetrating observations of what was happening. He had a way of talking about serious subjects "in an amusing way," Rae says.
Huveneers' keen observation also served him well in business. He "had the capacity to see into things much more than the average person would see," Rae says."Most people see the thing which is immediately visible, he would see behind it and think of how it came to be. He was quite extraordinary in that way."
Huveneers was involved in not only brand designs but also overhauling the way that companies operated. He would "examine everything about an organisation. What they did, what sort of structure they had for their employees" and "would do a complete corporate re-design."
"It was very much appreciated by a lot of businesses which had not paid a lot of attention to that side of their operations," Rae said.
When Huveneers arrived in Australia in the 60s, graphic design studios were still in their "infancy," says Dominic Hofstede, a designer and creative director at Mucho. A lot of designers didn't want "to engage with business." But Huveneers dove straight in and "wasn't afraid to join the boardroom".
His work in Australia included corporate identity design for some of the most iconic Australian companies: Myer, Target, Australia Post, Australian National Rail, TAA (Trans Australia Airlines), Telecom (now Telstra) and Westpac.
Hofstede, who co-edited a book on Australian design history, says that Huveneers "did a lot to raise the visual standards of Australia design". He brought a philosophy of corporate identity as discipline which he had learnt at Philips and applied that knowledge to the Australian context, Hofstede says.
A lot of designers at the time didn't really want to engage with business, Hofstede says. "There wasn't anyone really approaching design with this integration into business." Huveneers wasn't afraid to dive in and negotiate with people at the top which was a unique approach. Huveneers was also "incredibly strategic," Hofstede says. He was a "total designer" who got "involved in every conversation" and the "minutiae of design".
It wasn't uncontroversial. Hofstede notes newspaper articles from the time which described Huveneers as a "businessman" rather than a "designer." But, Hofstede adds, Huveneers "won almost every large scale identity project going for a number of years so that probably said something about the success of his methodology".
In a former role, Hofstede was involved in a rebrand of Australia Post which ended up retaining the essence of Huveneer's logo. It wasn't so much about Huveneers himself, Hofstede says, and "more that the work had such integrity".
"Piete's philosophy of design, particularly in these large scale corporate identity projects was to simplify everything as much as possible and strip everything back to its essence which meant that the work really endures. It doesn't look dated," Hofstede says.
Huveneers developed a closeness to his adopted home. "He developed a feeling that he was part of Australia," Rae says.
Ms Wilson remembers asking him often about why he would choose Australia over the attractions of Europe. His answer was always "blue skies."
"That's what he loved over here," Ms Wilson says.
She remembers him remarking a few times "people have no idea how lucky they are living in this country." He was drawn to the freedom, the climate and the friendliness of Australia, she says.
Huveneers' work endures on every street corner in Australia, but his name remains little known outside design circles and among the wider public.
Rae puts it down to Huveneers' disinterest in publicity but says that we should remember him as "the man who put character into commerce and assisted greatly in the development of a new style of promotion of business".
Huveneers' paintings and British posters are currently on display at the Nigel Peck Centre at Woolmers Estate in Longford until March 5. For more information, visit the Woolmers Estate website.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
