The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The work of the creator of some of Australia's best-known company logos is on show at Woolmers

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 25 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RMIT senior lecturer University School of Design, Dr Noel Waite, and Tanis Wilson at the Pieter Huveneers: Beyond Borders Exhibition at Woolmers. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Myer, Target, Westpac and Australia Post are some of the most iconic logos on the Australian high street. But few know the mind behind these very familiar designs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.