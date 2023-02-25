Months later, new mayor Danny Gibson had not forgotten this key issue, reminding his fellow councillors of the importance of holding this check.
At the Thursday council meeting, Cr Gibson started the meeting by drawing attention to a memo for a valid working with vulnerable people check.
"It is my strong hope that we will all lead by example and hold a current working with vulnerable person card, as I feel that in performing our role as councillors where we are required with vulnerable people that you will follow my lead and you will consider steps in taking out one as well," he said.
The initial motion in 2022 was brought to council by Krista Preece following the same motion being put forward by Waratah-Wynyard Council's then deputy mayor Cr Mary Duniam following a disgraced North-West councillor's actions and his refusal to resign.
Cr Gibson said this was his commitment from the October 2022 local government election to at least encourage his fellow council colleagues to have this check.
From the submission, City of Launceston Council made in 2022 in regard to making this compulsory before the election, they were advised the issue would be raised in the upcoming Local Government Review.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.