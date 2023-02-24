The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Repair work on Sideling from October flood damage finished, but road widening work still underway

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
February 25 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasman Highway near Scottsdale. The Sideling has been closed since October's floods and is set to reopen on Monday, February 27. Picture by RoadsTas

The "extraordinary" amount of work contractors have put in to repair the Tasman Highway at the Sideling has been praised as the state government confirms its reopening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.