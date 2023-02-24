The "extraordinary" amount of work contractors have put in to repair the Tasman Highway at the Sideling has been praised as the state government confirms its reopening.
Traffic will be able to flow through the road that connects Scottsdale to Launceston from 7am on Monday, February 27, after extensive repairs to damage caused during last October's floods.
Dorset councillor Edwina Powell, who is also a resident on the section of road, said she was very excited for it to be opened.
"The amount of work on the sideling section has been extraordinary, they've done a magnificent job with the amount of rock work they've done," Cr Powell said.
"As someone who resides on the road, I perhaps feel the affects of it the most, but the workers have been amazing, helpful and supporting and understanding of the frustration the public has undergone."
Dorset mayor Greg Howard said most people hadn't been too concerned about the closure of the road because of other roads accessible to drive into and out of Scottsdale.
Running concurrently with the work to repair flood damage has been the Sideling upgrade project, which will widen sections of the road.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said lane closures and reduced speed limits along the highway would continue while several smaller repair sites, and the upgrade project occurred. He guaranteed one lane would remain open at all times.
"The completed repairs involved a massive rebuilding and reinforcement of a steep embankment which collapsed due to the severe rainfall, undermining the highway and requiring its closure," Mr Ferguson said.
"The landslip went several hundred metres down the bank. A seven metre high support structure of 190 rock-filled gabion baskets has been constructed to support the road."
He said works would continue to upgrading the four-and-a-half kilometre section from Corkerys Road to Whish-Wilson Road, Springfield.
"Works on this section include road widening, improvements to the road base, new stopping bays, drainage works and safety improvements," he said.
The upgrades to the highway are due for completion in May 2024.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
