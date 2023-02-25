The Tasmanian Tigers women have created history by becoming the state's first team to retain a national title in the most dramatic fashion.
Firmly establishing themselves as the benchmark side of the Women's National Cricket League, the Tigers repeated the result of last season's decider by beating South Australia at Bellerive Oval.
But a heavily rain-affected match produced a miraculous finish as the Tigers claimed a scarcely-believable five wickets from the last over to win by one run.
Needing just four runs off the over from the competition's leading wicket-taker Sarah Coyte, the Scorpions fell apart.
Coyte took three wickets and one of the two run-outs as the over produced the sequence W, 1, W, W, W, 1W.
Coyte bowled Annie O'Neill for 28, had Jemma Barsby stumped by Emma Manix-Geeves for the same score, ran-out non-striker Amanda-Jane Wellington and trapped Ella Wilson lbw before Anesu Mushangwe was run out by Elyse Villani after a single was taken off the last delivery.
A generation after Tasmania's men's team won a succession of Sheffield Shield and one-day crowns, the women became the first to claim back-to-back titles.
A drama-filled day on Hobart's Eastern Shore began in a balmy 32 degrees, featured multiple rain delays and kept punters guessing until late into the Hobart night.
But long after Bellerive Yacht Club's Crown Series regatta had finished on the neighbouring River Derwent, it was the suburb's female cricketers who came home with a wet sail.
After joining the seven-team competition in 2010-11, the state finished last or second-to-last in their first nine seasons but in the last five years have come third twice and been champions twice, winning 19 of their last 21 matches including all seven home games this season, three with bonus points and one a record total.
After seven unsuccessful attempts to win a WNCL title, Villani has made the competition her own.
The league's leading run-scorer when playing for Victoria in 2020-21, she repeated the feat this season having been player of the final in claiming her first title last year.
Recording her third century in five innings - including the competition's third highest score of 174 not out last week - Villani took her tally of runs at Bellerive Oval this month to 419 (at 209.50), surpassed a three-figure average for the venue and became the WNCL's second highest century-maker (with 12), two behind Karen Rolton.
Sent into bat after losing the toss, the 33-year-old Tasmanian captain constructed a superb innings of 110 off 126 deliveries to form the backbone of her side's total.
Initially looking on course for nearly 300, the Tigers were surprisingly bowled out, losing 7-20 off the last 25 balls to settle for a slightly under-par 264.
Openers Villani and Lizelle Lee showed all their international experience to give the hosts a solid start.
Both getting underway with back-to-back fours, they rode their luck - the former dropped by Bridget Patterson in the gully on 25, the latter surviving a couple of tight lbw appeals - before cashing in.
Lee brought up the 50-run partnership with the game's first six, similarly punished a Wellington full toss but came unstuck attempting a third - caught by Wilson at long-on for 48 to give Wellington her 100th WNCL wicket.
No. 101 quickly followed as a Nicola Carey inside edge was pouched by keeper Josie Dooley on the ground where brother Patrick starred in this season's BBL.
The dismissal reunited the duo who won last season's decider with an unbeaten 205-run partnership but when Manix-Geeves was trapped in front by Mushangwe for 11, the Tigers had lost 3-26 and the upper hand.
Naomi Stalenberg gave Villani the support required to steady the ship, their partnership of 139 seemingly putting the Tigers back in control before that ship hit the rocks.
Stalenberg made an impressive 75 but the last six batters amassed just 12 between them as Mushangwe finished with 4-38 and Wellington 4-49.
The Tigers made a strong start in the field, Greater Northern Raiders teammates Sasha Moloney and Manix-Geeves combining superbly to run out Paterson before Molly Strano trapped Dooley.
Which meant Courtney Webb came out with her side at 2-19, her opener Emma de Broughe on two runs from 17 deliveries and her former Trevallyn Primary schoolmate Manix-Geeves just whispering distance away behind the stumps.
However, the South Launceston product, who hit 88 runs in last season's final and recorded an unbeaten century when these sides met earlier this month, showed why she was voted this season's WNCL player of the year.
Webb and de Broughe set about salvaging the innings and both brought up their 50s as the partnership reached three figures and the Tigers started getting nervous.
Twice Webb gave her former schoolmate chances but Manix-Geeves couldn't reach them while Coyte dropped a tough caught and bowled chance when de Broughe was on 54.
However, it was Coyte who ended the partnership on 134, catching de Broughe at point for 68 off Maisy Gibson with the visitors still 112 short.
The Tigers seized control and Coyte appeared to seal the Scorpions' fate when she held a caught and bowled to finally see off the gutsy Webb for 83.
However, Barsby wasn't ready to throw in the increasingly-soggy towel, hitting three consecutive boundaries off the last over from Strano (2-47) to leave the Scorpions needing 23 runs off three overs.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
