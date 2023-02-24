Champs beat reign delay

The Tasmanian Tigers have retained their Women's National Cricket League title, defeating South Australia in dramatic circumstances at a rainy Bellerive Oval. A year after beating the same opponents by nine wickets, it was a much closer affair as South Launceston's Courtney Webb again proved a thorn in their side.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
