Champs beat reign delay

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated February 25 2023 - 10:53pm, first published February 24 2023 - 4:08pm
Emma Manix-Geeves, Molly Strano and Elyse Villani celebrate the wicket of Josie Dooley. Picture by Rick Smith
Tasmanian captain Elyse Villani celebrates her century. Picture by Rick Smith

The Tasmanian Tigers have retained their Women's National Cricket League title, defeating South Australia in dramatic circumstances at a rainy Bellerive Oval. A year after beating the same opponents by nine wickets, it was a much closer affair as South Launceston's Courtney Webb again proved a thorn in their side.

