But while his army can keep Vladimir Putin's legions from the nation's throat, President Volodymyr Zelensky does not have the personnel or the firepower to force a full-scale Russian withdrawal. Large parts of the country have been devastated, tens of thousands of troops and civilians have been killed, and millions of people have been driven from their homes. He only has limited reserves and his forces are chewing through munitions, including 155 mm artillery shells, at a faster rate than the West can manufacture them. If this bogs down into a war of attrition, which seems to be happening, the outlook is bleak.