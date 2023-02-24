The Examiner

A year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country is managing to defend itself thanks to massive aid from western countries including Australia. It is too early though to say Ukraine can prevail. Russia's attack continues despite massive losses

Western elation about Ukraine's ability to hold off Russia for an entire year and to recapture territory is premature. The situation on the anniversary of Russia's invasion is clearly far more desperate than a year ago. This is despite the demonstrated willingness of NATO, the United States and Australia to support its defence.

