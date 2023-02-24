Reconciliation Tasmania is hoping to convince locals to Vote YES in this year's referendum to enshrine an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament in the Constitution.
On Thursday, the group set up "Conversation Tables" at Brisbane Street Mall to speak to the public about the referendum, Voice to Parliament and the Uluru Statement.
Their outreach coincided with the official launch of the National YES campaign for the Voice in Adelaide.
Mark Redmond, CEO of Reconciliation Tasmania, said the purpose of the conversation tables, was "to encourage non-Aboriginal people in particular to understand the importance of truth telling."
He said the public's response had been mixed. Some didn't want to engage and others had questions about starting with a treaty rather than a Voice, Mr Redmond said
The Uluru delegation "agreed that we must have something first in the constitution that protects Aboriginal people," Mr Redmond said.
"We need a Voice in our constitution and then we can work on truth telling and treaty."
"We have a chance now with this government to change our constitution and put in that protection so future governments can't change it."
"Aboriginal people, right from the grassroots up, need a voice"
The referendum is anticipated to take place some between October to December this year.
The Voice has been proposed as a group of elected Indigenous representatives who could advise the Australian government on issues concerning indigenous communities.
Recent polling by Nine newspapers suggests that support for the Voice is declining.
The survey results, published on Wednesday, showed 58% were for the Voice as compared to 60% in December and 64% last August and September.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
