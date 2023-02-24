fire warning

A total fire ban has been declared for Southern Tasmania on Saturday.
Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry on Friday said forecasted hot temperatures and strong winds, combined with an extreme fire danger rating, had prompted the ban.
It will be in place over the whole weekend.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.